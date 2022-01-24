Redmi Note 11S gets a launch date in India

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has announced the launch date of yet another smartphone in India. This time it is the first phone under the Redmi brand – Redmi Note 11S which looks to extend the Redmi Note 11 lineup in the country.

The Redmi Note 11S will be launched on February 9 and will join the likes of Redmi Note 11T 5G, the first smartphone in the Redmi Note 11 series which was launched in the month of November.

Talking about the Redmi 11S, the phone has been making its presence felt for a few days. Now the company has not only announced the launch date but has also teased an image of the rear panel of the phone which shows the quad-camera setup housed in a rectangular camera island.

While it is not official yet, however, the primary sensor on this phone could be a 108MP snapper. Additionally, the phone is expected to be made available as one of the many value-for-money smartphones and is expected to come with 4G connectivity.

Redmi Note 11S – What we already know

As mentioned above, the Redmi Note 11S is expected to come with a quad-camera setup with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor coupled with an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone might come with an AMOLED panel and there is a possibility that it might even sport a 90Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera is expected to be housed in a hole punch cutout at the front.

In terms of chipset, the phone is expected to come equipped with a MediaTek G96 Soc coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Considering its price segment, there is a probability that the phone may also come with a 5000 mAh battery pack with support for fast charging.

