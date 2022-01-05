Redmi Note 11S global launch timeline surfaced online - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Redmi Note 11 series made its debut in China in November 2021. The rebranded versions of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, dubbed as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, respectively, are going to roll out in India on January 6. Amidst all this, a new rumor has suggested that Redmi is soon going to refresh the Note 11 series with the global launch of Redmi Note 11S.

In a report published by 91mobiles, quotes tipster Mukul Sharma regarding the launch of the smartphone. It says Redmi Note 11S could go official by the end of February and claimed that the company had started testing the smartphone in Europe and Asian markets like Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Redmi Note 11S India launch

There is no specific information regarding the launch of the handset in the Indian market. However, speculations are that it will reach the Indian shores after a month or two of its global launch.

There are chances that the smartphone will be launched under a different moniker in India, similar to the previous ones from the series. To recall, the base Redmi Note 11 variant was launched as Redmi Note 11T 5G. The Pro and Pro Plus variants of the series are scheduled to launch tomorrow in India as the Xiaomi 11i series.

Redmi Note 11S rumored specifications

Previous leaks regarding the device have suggested that it can come up with a MediaTek 5G chipset. It could flaunt a triple rear camera set up, including a 108MP Samsung HM2 shooter, 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP OV2A OmniVision macro shooter.

Redmi Note 11S might get a 13MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. Furthermore, the device may have a high refresh rate coupled with either an AMOLED display or an IPS LCD display. As of now, this is the only information available regarding the specifications of Redmi Note 11S. Seems like readers have to wait for new rumors and leaks to know more about the device.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram