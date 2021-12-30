Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Indian pricing tipped ahead of the launch

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi might have launched its flagship Xiaomi 12 series and the new MIUI 13 skin in China, the company is all set to host its first launch event in India on January 6. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be India’s first phone with 120W fast charging tech.

While the company has already teased its hardware specification via its social handles, a report by IndiaToday hints at the probable pricing of the upcoming phone in the country.

The said report has Xiaomi India’s Chief Business Officer, Raghu Reddy stating that the phone could be priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 depending on memory and storage combinations. The phone, successor to the Mi 10i, “brings a lot of meaningful upgrades on the previous generation phone” says the company.

Unlike the previous flagship smartphone from the company which though supported a faster-charging tech at 67W, however, only shipped with a 50W charger – the Xiaomi 11i will indeed ship with a 120W charger in the box.

Apart from this, the phone will come equipped with a 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC which powers the Vivo V23 lineup. Interestingly both the devices are launching in India just a day apart. The phone, essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, will come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 108-megapixel camera and dual 5G SIM support in the country.

Offering options or adding to conundrum?

Though at this price range Xiaomi already has a couple of phones – Mi 11X – which offers immense value for money and the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

That said, all three devices are 5G capable and each of them has a unique selling point. While the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE focuses on the design, the Mi 11X offers a flagship experience at an affordable price point and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge comes with an insanely fast charging speed.

The Xiaomi 11i uses an 8-bit display panel compared to the 10-bit panel used in the other two devices – which will make the buying decision trickier for the end consumer.

Xiaomi, unlike its closest competitor Realme, till recently had a clean portfolio where devices from the same brand didn’t compete with each other. However, this seems to be changing. That said, we will have to wait till the phone is launched before we can even pick the favourite of the three.

