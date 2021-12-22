Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to launch in India on January 6

Audio player loading…

Recently Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11T 5G as its last device for the year and today the smartphone maker has announced that it will introduce its first phone for 2022 on January 6.

The company has rolled out media invites for the launch of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge – the first-ever phone in India with a 120W fast charging solution.

In all possibilities, this could be the rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus which debuted in China some time back featuring a 120W fast charging support. Xiaomi has said that this charging tech can fully charge the 4500 mAh battery in just 15 minutes.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specifications (expected)

Since the Xiaomi 11i is expected to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, the phone is expected to come equipped with similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart. In terms of design, we do not expect any change on the design front as well.

A quick look at the key specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will be enough to hint us at the possible specifications of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and despite early rumours, the company may launch the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with the same SoC.

The phone may come with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It supports storage expansion via a microSD card.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge may come with a triple camera setup with the primary sensor being a 108MP sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone is supposed to come with a 16MP selfie snapper.

Powering the phone could be a 4500 mAh battery pack with support for 120W fast charging tech making it the phone with the fastest charging tech in India. The phone may come in Camo Green and Stealth Black colour options.

