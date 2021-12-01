Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge configuration and colors leaked - here's the latest

Over the past week, Xiaomi has been working overtime to share information in short bursts about its upcoming launches, including the Xiaomi 11i phones set for an India launch. The latest addition to these updates bring us the their configurations and the color variants of these devices.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal, working with 91Mobiles says Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge may be tethered to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with two color options - Camo Green and Stealth Black. The report goes on to add that details about the launch date could be in soon as the handset could arrive in December itself.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Founder and CEO Lei Jun set to rest speculations about Motorola stealing their thunder. He appeared in a video during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 event to confirm the name of Xiaomi's upcoming flagship as also the fact that it'd feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1chipset. He did not mention a date but said the phone "will be available soon".

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specs (expected)

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, which is the rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+, comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. A triple-camera setup on the back features a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats are also present on the device powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The device has the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset under its hood and is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

