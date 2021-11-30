Xiaomi may launch new smartphone with 120W charging in India - could be one of these two models

In the past few weeks Xiaomi has made the headlines. First it was the specifications of its next flagship offering, then some reports of why the upcoming Xiaomi 12 may arrive on December 12 and finally news about the possible launch of two of its new devices in the Indian market.

While we were just coming to terms with these leaks and reports, there was another trend working its way to a frenzy whereby top Chinese brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Realme and others were gearing up to launch devices with 100W fast-charging support. Now, we hear that Xiaomi is keen to join this race, though information is lax on the device that they may bring.

A report on 91Mobiles quotes an industry source to suggest that Xiaomi will bring the Xiaomi 11T Pro or the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which incidentally is supposed to arrive in India as the rebranded Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge.

As for the launch date, the report suggests that it could happen in December itself. The publication also tells us that it spotted the Xiaomi 11T Pro battery appeared on the BIS certification. It carried the model number BM58, which indicates that this could well be a 120W phone that is scheduled for an India launch.

In an earlier series of leaks, tipster Ishan Agarwal had claimed that both the Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro could launch in India, alongside the Redmi 10 2022 model smartphone. He had also revealed that Xiaomi was testing the Redmi Smart Band Pro, the Redmi Watch 2 and the Redmi Watch 2 Lite and the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active in India.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications (expected)

(Image credit: Redmi )

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, which is the rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+, comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. A triple-camera setup on the back features a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats are also present on the device powered by a 4,500mAh baattery that supports 120W fast charging.

The device has the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset under its hood and is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications (expected)

(Image credit: Truls Steinung)

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ TrueColour display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual vapor chamber, Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos and a fingerprint sensor on the side. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

There is a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro also comes with a triple camera stack on the rear led by a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor, and an 8MP tele-macro sensor with a 3x tele-macro camera. There is a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

