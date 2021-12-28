Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge color options, refresh rate officially unveiled

Audio player loading…

The imminent launch of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge hasn't deterred the brand from sharing details about the device in instalments. Set to rollout on January 6, Xiaomi is now revealing the display details and the color options, having already shared much of its specifications.

A tweet by Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain said the handset will ship in two different colors, including Stealth Black and Pacific Pearl. Moreover, the teaser page of Xiaomi has revealed that the device is going to have a 120Hz refresh rate. Speculations are that the upcoming Xiaomi 11i series is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 series launched in China last month.

𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 everything!🖤Just can't get enough of this incredible color of the upcoming #Xiaomi11iHypercharge.Unable to decide between this and the Pacific Pearl variant.Mi Fans, please help me decide!#HyperchargeRevolution I ❤️ #Xiaomipic.twitter.com/4I3UXUJIvQDecember 27, 2021 See more

Xiaomi 11i specifications

If #Xiaomi11iHypercharge is the answer, what's the question?👇What would take 15 minutes to get to 100% while you take a look at your inbox? Find out more about the #HyperchargeRevolution on 06.01.2022:https://t.co/rMWzWk3fyq I ❤ #Xiaomipic.twitter.com/nNL1zRRzwRDecember 28, 2021 See more

The display details have already been shared via a teaser. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is going to get an AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness. Previously, some rumors suggested that the display of the device will be sized around 6.67-inch with Corning Gorilla Glass Virus protection. It is also being said the device may get JBL stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Red playback support.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge may run on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and can get more than one storage and RAM variants. When it comes to optics, expectations are that the device will get a quad rear camera set up at the back featuring a 108MP primary snapper.

It might draw power from a 4500mAh battery and VC liquid cooling support. In addition, the smartphone will sport 120W fast charging support. As claimed by Xiaomi, the device will get charged from zero percent to 100 percent in only 15 minutes.