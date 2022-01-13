New Redmi Note 11 series phone teased to launch in India soon

Audio player loading…

Just a few days back, Xiaomi hosted its first-ever launch event of the year and launched two smartphones and during the same launch event, the company teased its next launch. Days later, the smartphone maker announced that the phone shown earlier was the Xiaomi 11T Pro slated to launch on January 19.

And now we have yet another teaser hinting at the impending launch of another phone but this time around it’s under the Redmi Note lineup. The teaser has been shared by Xiaomi’s India chief Manu Kumar Jain, Redmi India’s official handles.

ια 1s com1ng.Are you 𝑿c𝐈ted for a 𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆-able step up? pic.twitter.com/fB2KRH70h8January 13, 2022 See more

The teaser does what it is supposed to do and generates enough curiosity by giving subtle hints at what is coming. It reads “New Note 1S com1ng” and also has “ια 1s com1ng. Are you 𝑿c𝐈ted for a 𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆-able step up?”

Though you do not need to be good at solving riddles to decipher this one and a closer look is enough to tell you that the company could be preparing for the launch of Redmi Note 11s in India. Though the exact launch date is yet unknown.

This is going to be the second device in the Redmi Note 11 lineup after the Redmi Note 11T 5G that was introduced in India in November 2021. It's slightly odd that the vanilla Redmi Note 11 phone hasn’t been introduced yet in the country.

Redmi Note 11S specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 11 series was first launched in China last year comprising three phones – Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. All three phones have been launched with different monikers in India. The stock Redmi Note 11 came as Redmi Note 11T which the other two were introduced under the Xiaomi branding as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

The upcoming Redmi Note 11S has made its presence felt on a few occasions already. The phone is expected to come as an affordable 5G phone in the Redmi Note 11 lineup. It might come with a MediaTek SoC coupled with 6GB or 8GB of memory and up to 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, it might come with a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP OV2A OmniVision macro sensor. While at the front, it may get a 13MP camera for selfies.

