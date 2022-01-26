Redmi Note 11 launch live blog: Xiaomi's new cheap phones launch today

Refresh

We're looking at Xiaomi's wider tech products now. Apparently the brand has sold 16 million air purifiers so far, and it's announcing a new one now, called the Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro (or Pro 4?) which... purifies the air around you, we guess. Not all Xiaomi's smart home tech comes to all regions, so you'll have to see if this goes on sale where you are.

Oh, apparently all four new Redmi phones will get MIUI 13 pre-installed.

Third is focused algorithms, which improves speeds and performance by... doing something? We couldn't catch it. Next is Smart Balance, which automatically finds the correct mix between performance power and battery life depending on what task you're doing, which should improve your phone's battery life. We've also heard a design change for MIUI - a side bar is being added, which lets you easily access your most-used apps by swiping in from the side.

Apparently MIUI 13, the new version of MIUI, has four key focuses. The first is 'Liquid Storage', which is an algorithm that optimizes storage space by reducing fragmentation. A good idea is like, when you play Tetris, you know how gaps can form in your grid? Defragmentation lets you fill these in to automatically remove lines and optimize storage. That's a bit of a mixed metaphor, hope it makes sense. RAM optimization is another new focus, which smartly optimizes what your phone's RAM is doing at any one time.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) So those are the four phones, and Xiaomi has confirmed those are the only smartphones launching today - but it's already barreled on to software, and its MIUI Android fork.

The Note 11S starts at $249 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and goes up to $279 for 6GB/128GB and $299 for 8GB/128GB. Apparently it'll go on sale 'starting January', which doesn't exactly give Xiaomi much time to release the phone. The standard Note 11 costs just $179 for a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, and goes up to $199 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and $229 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Those are some pretty low prices, though we'll need to hear regional pricing in places the phones will actually go on sale. The phones will go on sale in January like the Note 11S.

Battery! So it sounds like all the Note 11 phones will have a 5,000mAh battery. But the Note 11 and Note 11S get 33W charging (with in-box chargers) unlike the 67W of the Pro versions. According to Xiaomi, this will power the battery to full in just 58 minutes, something we'll have to test out. Xiaomi has also detailed Memory Extension mode, which lets you turn free storage space into RAM temporarily to give you extra processing power - we've seen a few phones which do this. There's also dual stereo speakers.

The Note 11S has the same Helio G96 processor as the Pro 4G, while the Note 11 has the Snapdragon 680, another Snapdragon 600-series chipset like the Pro 5G. We're not sure about either of these chipsets, and it sounds like they might not be the fastest budget phones in the whole world, but we'll need to test that out before saying it for sure.

Display! (we've given up with images because it takes too much time, and Xiaomi is going so quickly). Both phones have FHD+ AMOLED displays, broken up by punch-holes for the front cameras at the top-center. The the Note 11 and Note 11S both have 90Hz refresh rates and 1000 nits max brightness.

Cameras! The Note 11S comes with a 108MP camera, like the Pro and Pro 5G, as well as an ultra-wide and macro camera. The Note 11 'just' has a 50MP camera, joined by an ultra-wide, macro and... another camera, though while a fourth camera was confirmed, we weren't told what it actually was.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) The Note 11 and Note 11S look the same - there's the 6.43-inch screen, side fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, flat edges and rectangular camera bump. They also look the same as the Pro models. The phones come in blue, black, white and blue.

And now we've moved onto the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S - the former is the '90Hz AMOLED Pioneer' and the latter is the '108MP Expert' apparently.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) So that's the Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro 5G. We're moving onto the price now. The 5G phone will start for $329, for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Just note that the company doesn't sell its phones in the US, so presumably it's using US Dollars as a point of comparison. The phone goes up to $349 for 128GB storage and $379 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will go on sale at some point in February, though a pre-order deal was mentioned that's only live on February 15 and 16, so presumably it'll be available at some point after that. The 4G version starts at $299 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, with the same bigger variants as the 5G one at $329 and $349 respectively. It'll also be along at some point in February.

Oh, and Xiaomi has confirmed that the phones will come with a 67W charger in the box.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) The Redmi Note 11 Pro is confirmed to have a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging, two pretty impressive specs for mid-range or low-end phones. Xiaomi says you can get an entire day of battery life from just 15 minutes of charging, a claim we're dubious of, and we're definitely going to test out that claim when we get our hands on the phone. Also, Xiaomi is using Samsung's phone charging speeds to compare. That's a clever example, but not the best as a point of comparison, as Samsung uses painfully slow charging speeds for its mobiles.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is getting the Snapdragon 695 chipset. That's a bit of a surprise, as it's more of a budget processor than the 732G used by the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the phone might not be too powerful as a result. The non-5G version gets the MediaTek Helio G96, which also won't be too fast. There's expandable storage on both though, with a micro SD card slot which supports up to 1TB storage. Oh, and apparently RAM and storage go up to 8GB and 128GB respectively, though we expect there will be different configurations you can pick.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) Here are those screen features, as it's easier to screenshot than to write it all out, thanks to Xiaomi's fast event speed. Oh, and apparently the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has 5G connectivity, which is an absolute shocker given that name.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) Here's a summary of the Redmi Note 11 Pro camera modes. We've already moved onto display. Apparently the phones will get AMOLED screens, which is surprising, as that's the display tech top-end phones use, and we generally see LCD or OLED in budget mobiles. There's also a 120Hz refresh rate - this means the display updates 120 times per second, making motion look smoother than on other phones with 60Hz or 90Hz screens.

Xiaomi has moved straight onto video, and they're not wasting any time with this launch. It sounds like some Mi 11 videography modes are coming to the Redmi series.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) They're explaining the benefits of 108MP, particularly in the detail and low-light department. We're reading between the lines quite a bit here, but it sounds like the 108MP sensor used is a better one than we saw in previous Xiaomi phones. We've also heard the other cameras: there's an ultra-wide and macro camera. We hope the latter is like the one we saw in the Xiaomi Mi 11, as it was a telemacro which was great for close-up shots, but they didn't say.

We've already smashed straight into photography, but at the moment they're just sharing photo samples. These were taken on Redmi phones, but were obviously edited in software afterwards to make them look good.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) Here's that Atlantic Blue. We've also heard other design features - there's a glass back, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack. You can see the camera bump yourself in this image.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) First, we're looking at the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G - it sounds like these are two different phones - which the company is referring to as its '108MP powerhouse'. Did anyone tell the company that the Redmi Note 10 Pro also had a 108MP camera? Xiaomi first run us through the colors of the phones: Polar White, Atlantic Blue (which has a textured effect that looks like how refracted water does when it bounces on other surfaces) and Star Blue which is a light blue and violet gradient.

Judging by this Tweet, we might hear about MIUI updates today too. MIUI is Xiaomi's fork of Android, and it's the software the company's phones run. We've previously found MIUI to be quite buggy, and it's often full of bloatware too, especially on the budget Redmi phones. However we've heard that Xiaomi is looking to revitalize its divisive software, so maybe we'll hear about that today.

(Image credit: Xiaomi ) It sounds like the first few months of 2022 could end up being very busy for Xiaomi. Kicking off the proceedings is the Redmi Note 11 launch, but we’re expecting a lot more in the coming months. The company’s latest flagship, the Xiaomi 12, debuted in China in December last year alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The company generally unveils its tech in its home country first, as this Redmi Note 11 launch shows, and we’re expecting the top-end phones to launch globally in February or March. Black Shark, a gaming phone brand owned by Xiaomi, also tends to debut its yearly phone in the first few months of the year, so March or April could bring the Black Shark 5. Finally, we haven’t heard much from the Poco sub brand recently, but it maintains a slow and steady stream of budget mobiles, so we could see the next of those coming soon too.

Seeing is believing! See how the #RedmiNote11Series will #RiseToTheChallenge when it comes to giving you an amazing display. The global launch is coming very soon. Watch from 12:00pm (GMT) today! pic.twitter.com/0OQ7gu5fXCJanuary 26, 2022 See more There's now an hour until the Redmi Note 11 launch kicks off. A teaser on Twitter gives us some idea of what to expect, in somewhat broken English. It says "smooth every scroll" then "color every frame" then "immersed in every moment". Presumably, these things refer to the display, so we expect a high refresh rate, a wide color gamut and... well, we don't really know how to interpret the last phrase. The slogan for this launch is 'Rise to the challenge' but this sounds like a motivational phase more than a tease for the phones - Chinese brands like picking out random catchphrases like this.

Interested in what else is happening in smartphone news today, outside Xiaomi? Well, it's been a very OnePlus-heavy day. Firstly, a rumor suggests a OnePlus 10 Ultra is on the way, which will arrive later in the year if it's actually real at all. Secondly, we've heard more about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which sounds like it could be launching very soon, maybe even February 11 according to this new leak.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) Could we see more tech unveiled at the Redmi Note 11 launch today? Well, if there’s more up Xiaomi’s sleeves, we haven’t heard about it. We sometimes see wearables or wireless headphones launched at this kind of event, and Redmi does make those kinds of devices. But so far, we haven’t heard anything. Xiaomi is also prone to show off some random flashy smart home gadgets at its launches like air purifiers, smart TVs, streaming sticks and the like, but it mainly sells these products in Asia, so we’re not confident anything like that will show up. We often see Xiaomi's CyberDog (pictured) show up at these events though, not to go on sale but just as a fun extra, so maybe the metal mutt will show up later too. So expect just the Redmi phones, but if anything else appears we’ll be pleasantly surprised.

We’ve also seen the Redmi Note 11T, which launched in India last year. That was basically the same phone as the Chinese Note 11, but with a different name. Redmi often releases T versions of its phones a little after launch, sometimes with tweaked specs to the original version, and sometimes as completely different mobiles. Honestly, Redmi phone naming can be quite confusing, especially when you look at global markets where the same titles are used on different mobiles.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) You might be thinking “didn’t the Redmi Note 11 series already launch?” and you’d be right - sort-of. We saw the mobile phones debut in China, and you can find out everything you need to know about those versions of the phones here . However, when Redmi phones launch in different regions there are often slight changes, particularly in the processor, charging and camera departments. So the phones we see debut today could actually be different mobiles in a few ways. The names will likely be the same though, so we’ll probably see a Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro - perhaps there will also be a Redmi Note 11 5G or Note 11T based on the company’s past performance.