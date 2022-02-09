Redmi Smart Band Pro with AMOLED display and 14 day-long battery life launched in India

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has launched a few products under the Redmi brand today. This includes Redmi Note 11 and 11s smartphones, Redmi Smart Band Pro fitness tracker and Redmi TV X43 smart TV.

To recall this is the second such fitness-focused wearable gadget that Xiaomi has launched under the Redmi brand in India. The first one is the Redmi Smart band which was launched early last year.

The company terms this budget fitness tracker a sports watch as it can track over 110 pro workout modes – including outdoor running, rowing, HIIT, swimming, elliptical machine and more.

Redmi Smart Band Pro price and availability

The price of the Redmi Smart Band Pro has been set at Rs. 3, 999and will be sold via Amazon and Xiaomi’s online store. The band will also be available at Xiaomi’s brick and mortar outlets across the country.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro will be available at Rs. 3,499 as an introductory offer. This new fitness tracker will start retailing from February 14 onwards.

Redmi Smart Band Pro specs and features

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi Band Pro has a large 1.47-inch AMOLED display. The display comes with a resolution of 194*368 pixels and boasts 450 nits brightness. The band weighs just over 22 grams when worn and comes with removable TPU straps.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with a buttonless design and the touch-friendly display can be used to interact with the fitness tracker. It comes with a 200 mAh battery that the company claims can offer over 14 days of battery backup. In case you turn on the power saving mode, you might be able to squeeze up to 20 days of backup.

The Smart Band Pro is able to track over 110 fitness activities and is capable of detecting three of the most common workouts – outdoor running, outdoor walking and treadmill – automatically.

Among the key highlights of the band, it comes with always-on display, auto-brightness detection which varies the brightness of the device based on the ambient light, SPo2 monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring and LifeQ health algorithm that can track health vitals across various parameters.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is water-resistant up to 5ATM which means that it can be worn while swimming or a jog during the rains and even when you take a shower.

