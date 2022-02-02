Redmi Smart Band Pro pricing details surface online

Audio player loading…

Redmi, after flooding the Indian smartphone market with some of the best mid-rangers, is now prepping up to roll out a new smart band. Dubbed as Redmi Smart Band Pro, the device is going to launch alongside the Redmi Note 11 series in India. In a recent development, the price of the wearable has surfaced online.

In a report published by MySmartPrice, it has been revealed that the Redmi Smart Band Pro will be available in the market at a price of Rs 5,999. However, the mentioned price of the device is what we will see printed on the box. Another report mentioned that the device would be introduced in India at a price of Rs 2,999. Eventually, the price of the band will be increased after the first sale.

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications

Redmi Smart Band Pro has already been rolled out in the global market, and expectations are that the Indian variant will have similar specifications. The band comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a 194x368 pixels resolution. According to the teaser launched by the company, the device will have 110 sports modes along with 14 water fitness modes.

Workout modes offered in the device include HIIT, running, treadmill, walking, hiking, etc. It will have a 5ATM rating for water resistance. Some of the exercises will work on the automatic workout detection principle.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro also has a companion app named Xiaomi's Wear App that is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or above and iOS 10.0 or above. In terms of better, the band includes a 200mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 14 days on a single charge.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is definitely going to be much better than the Redmi Smart Band. As we already know, it had a better and bigger display. Furthermore, multiple color options are also expected at the time of launch.

