Redmi Smart TV X43 to launch in India on February 9

The first launch event of this year for Redmi is going to be special. The company had already announced the launch of the Redmi Note 11S on February 9 and later revealed that another product - Redmi Smart Band Pro will be launched during the same event.

Now, Xiaomi has added yet another product – Redmi Smart TV X43 to the list of products lined up for launch. The company has also put up a product page teasing the features of the upcoming TV.

As of now, Xiaomi has three different smart TVs in the X series under the Redmi brand – including the Redmi Smart TVX65, X55 and X50. Besides, it also has Redmi Smart TV 43 and Redmi Smart TV 32 under the affordable TV lineup.

According to the details shared by the company, the upcoming Redmi Smart TV X43 will join the other three TVs in the X series and will come with 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio. The TV will also feature 4K HDR and will come with Dolby vision support.

The company hasn’t revealed other features of this TV; however, the product page claims that the TV is future-ready and comes equipped with the latest tech to offer a flagship experience. The TV will run on Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI that has Google Play and IMDB integration. The latter is helpful in suggesting content based on IMDB ratings.

The upcoming Redmi Smart TV X43 offers various upgrades over the current 43-inch TV that Redmi sells in the Indian market. For starters, it comes with just full HD resolution, while the upcoming TV boasts a 4K HDR display coupled with Dolby vision.

Though the current TVs are powered by a quad-core CPU paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage the same can be expected in the X43 Smart TV. The 30W speaker system can also be seen on the other TV that Redmi sells in India.

