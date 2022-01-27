Redmi Smart Band Pro set to launch on February 9 in India

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has already announced that it will launch the new Redmi Note 11S in India on February 9 and now the company has revealed yet another product - Redmi Smart Band Pro that will be launched alongside the smartphone.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro made its way out globally in November and comes with multiple updates over its predecessor – the most important one being a bigger AMOLED display. The key features including heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring are expected to remain unchanged.

The company announced the launch via a Twitter post and have also created a dedicated landing page for the upcoming affordable fitness tracker.

📢 PSA: All reasons to put off fitness are hereby officially Ban(ne)d. 🚫The 𝗣𝗿𝗼 at keeping you #AlwaysOnFitness is about to take over your regime from 09.02.2022, and how! 💪 Watch this space for more updates on the new #RedmiSmartBandPro 👇🏋️ https://t.co/ER1mg9zlRP pic.twitter.com/Ry6vBptr2rJanuary 27, 2022 See more

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is a successor to the original Redmi Smart Band that was introduced in India back in 2020 and came with a touch-friendly LCD display just over an inch big. The display on the new one is big enough to be called a smartwatch though.

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications

The Redmi Smart Band Pro offers a 1.47-inch display with 50-plus band faces. It has a 282 PPI 2.5D curved AMOLED touch display that renders the whole range of NTSC colours with up to 450 nits brightness. It comes with features like an always-on display, over 110 workout modes and an always-on heart rate monitor.

The fitness tracker offers a 6-axis sensor, a PPG heart rate sensor, a light sensor and low power consumption 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis gyroscope. It comes with over 110 fitness modes with automatic detection for outdoor running, walking and treadmill workouts.

The 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracker stress level monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking are other features available on the Smart Band Pro. It is water-resistant up to a 50-meter depth and the 200mAh battery promises 14 days of standard usage and 20 days on power-saving mode.

