Redmi Watch 2 Lite and Smart Band Pro announced: Price, features and more

Xiaomi has officially announced a cheaper version of the Redmi Watch 2 besides also revealing its new Smart Band Pro as a successor to last year's offering in the wearables and fitness devices segment. As the name suggests, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a cheaper version, and it sports 100 workout modes on a 1.55 mm display.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro fitness tracker is a successor to last year's Redmi Smart Band that arrived with a heart rate sensor, activity tracker, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder and more.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with a 1.55 inch TFT LCD screen rendering 320 x 360 pixels. It offers more than 100 watch faces and comes enabled with Bluetooth 5.0 that connects with devices that run on Android 6.0 and iOS 10 and beyond.

The device boasts of an optical heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an electronic compass with GPS enabled. It offers 110-plus fitness modes that includes 17 professional ones. The device is capable of monitoring heart rate on a 24x7 basis besides tracking SpO2, sleep quality and stress levels.

There is also a deep breath exercise tracker, menstrual cycle tracker to go with the rest of the regular features. The device also allows users to control music, check for weather forecasts and the ability to set do-no-disturb modes, idle alerts, incoming call notification and the find-my-phone feature.

Xiaomi said the device is water resistant up to 50 meters and comes with a 262mAh battery that delivers 10 hours of usage under standard modes and five days under heavy mode. It is available in Ivory, Blue and Black colours with matching straps.

(Image credit: redmi)

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications

The Redmi Smart Band Pro offers a 1.47-inch display with 50-plus band faces. It has a 282 PPI 2.5D curved AMOLED touch display that renders the whole range of NTSC colours with up to 450 nits brightness. It comes with an Apollo 3.5 processor that offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The device offers a 6-axis sensor, a PPG heart rate sensor, a light sensor and low power consumption 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis gyroscope. It comes with over 110 fitness modes with automatic detection for outdoor running, walking and treadmill workouts.

The 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracker and stress level monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking are other features available on the Smart Band Pro. It is water resistant up to 50 meter depth and the 200mAh battery promises 14 days of standard usage and 20 days on power saving mode.

The two new wearables are scheduled to launch in Europe in the coming weeks though there is no information yet about their plans for the Indian market.

It is worth mentioning here that Xiaomi had launched its Mi Band as the first AIoT product in the Indian market and every iteration of the Mi Band has been the best selling in the segment. The company shipped over seven million units of Mi Bands in India to date. However, this time around, the Mi Smart Band 6 has a lot of competition from other brands in the sub Rs 5,000 fitness tracker market.

