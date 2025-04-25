Motorola's Moto Watch Fit might look like an Apple Watch, but it reportedly packs more than 20 times the battery life

Motorola has revealed the Moto Watch Fit – a new Android fitness tracker

It looks a lot like the Apple Watch, but with up to 16 days of battery life

We got some hands-on time with the watch; here are our initial thoughts

Motorola has revealed its newest smartwatch, the Moto Watch Fit. Sporting a squircle design similar to the Apple Watch, the Moto Watch Fit is a slim, lightweight fitness tracker that works with all Android phones, with a large 1.9-inch AMOLED screen (topped with tough Gorilla glass).

However, unlike the Apple Watch, it can reportedly run for up to 16 days on a single charge – more than 20 times the battery life of your standard Apple Watch Series 10.

While the best Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, tops out at 36 hours of battery life, most Apple Watches only last for 18 hours. This is largely due to the watch running the power-hungry watchOS operating system. They also pack goodies the Watch Fit doesn't, such as a speaker and microphone for taking calls and playing alarm sounds.

We don't yet know whether the Moto Watch Fit will run Wear OS 5 like a true Android smartwatch, but from this first look, I doubt it. I imagine it will be a low-power alternative more like the best fitness trackers, which tend to last about a week. Sixteen days is more like Garmin watch territory; a very impressive achievement.

While it looks similar to an Apple Watch, there are a few other differences aside from the missing speaker and mic. For one thing, there is no digital crown, as Motorola has opted to include a tactile side button instead, like a Fitbit Versa model.

The watch does have onboard GPS for tracking workouts such as running, walking and cycling. There's 5ATM water resistance for swims, and an aluminum frame with a plastic back to save on weight (it's only 25g). Its price and release date are unknown, but based on the specs, we imagine it'll be around the price of an Apple Watch SE 2.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Moto Watch Fit: Specifications Component Moto Watch Fit Price Unknown Dimensions 44.46 x 37.9 x 9.5mm Weight 25g (without strap) Display 1.9-inch OLED | Corning Gorilla Glass 3 GPS? Yes Battery Up to 16 days Water resistance 5ATM

Hands-on thoughts

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Our US mobile editor Philip Berne got some brief hands-on time with the Moto Watch Fit. He said the following:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The Motorola Moto Watch Fit was a surprise launch alongside the latest Motorola Razr phones, and it seems decidedly more focused on fitness tracking than smartwatch features.

"It looks and feels like a slimmer Apple Watch, with its squircle shape and square display, and the interchangeable watch bands even look suspiciously like Apple's watch band design. I was surprised that the Moto Watch Fit lacks speakers, so it won't be able to play alarm sounds.

"Still, it lays nice and flat on my arm, it feels very lightweight, and it's durable enough to keep up with any activity you'd throw at a normal smartwatch, including 5ATM of water resistance. Motorola is claiming the Moto Watch Fit will deliver 16 days of battery life, so maybe cutting all those features will have a real benefit for fitness fans."