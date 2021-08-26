Mi Smart Band 6 launched in India: Price, specs, and availability

Xiaomi India has announced the much-awaited and budget-friendly wearable, the Mi Smart Band 6 in India. The fitness tracker was announced today along with several other AIoT products at the Smarter Living event 2022 event.

Xiaomi’s Mi Band was the first AIoT product from the brand in the Indian market and every iteration of the Mi Band has been the best selling in the segment. The company says it has shipped over seven million units of Mi Bands in India to date. However, this time around, the Mi Smart Band 6 has a lot of competition from other brands in the sub Rs 5,000 fitness tracker market.

The Mi Smart Band 6 was first launched in China earlier this year and it went global back in March 2021. A few months later, the Mi Smart Band 6 is now available in India and here is how much it costs and what it brings to the table.

The Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,499. It will be available via Amazon.

Mi Smart Band 6 specs and features

Starting off with the display, the Mi Smart Band 6 comes with an edge-to-edge 1.56-inch AMOLED display which is 50% larger than the Mi Smart Band 5’s screen. It has 326ppi pixel density and 450nits of peak brightness. The fitness also comes with over 80 watch faces which can be synced with the companion application.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Mi.com) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Mi.com) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Mi.com) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Mi.com)

In terms of fitness and sports tracking, the Mi Smart Band 6 offers 30 fitness modes tracking 一 which is one of the best for a budget fitness tracker. Out of these 30 modes, 6 modes can be auto-tracked. In terms of sensors, the Mi Smart Band 6 offers a 24/7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor to keep an eye on the blood-oxygen-level, and a 6-axis sensor.

Furthermore, the Mi Smart Band 6 also brings features like breathing exercise, PAI scores, and for the first time, you are also getting support for Google Fit, Strava, and Apple health. The Mi Smart Band can be paired via Bluetooth 5.0 using the Mi Fit or Xiaomi Wear app.

Other features include up to 2 weeks of battery life, magnetic charger, 5ATM water resistance, quick replies with an option to send a customized messages, women health tracking, and stress tracking.

