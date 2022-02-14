New OnePlus TVs to offer seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices

Audio player loading…

OnePlus is prepping up to extend its portfolio by introducing new Smart TVs in India on February 17. The OnePlus TV Y1S TV range is being teased by the brand and has already been listed on Amazon India.

In a recent development, the specifications and features of the TV surfaced online just ahead of the launch. The series will consist of two TVs - OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge.

As claimed by OnePlus, smart TVs will also bring an accessible connected ecosystem experience. These smart TVs will also support the OnePlus Connect app available on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge features

In an official blog, OnePlus has mentioned that all four TVs will have the ability to connect with different gadgets including smartwatches, TWS, and smartphones. Starting with the buds, as soon as you open the case of your OnePlus buds, the TV will share a prompt to pair with the buds.

Once connected they can be used to listen to your favourite movies or music. Furthermore, the content on the TV will be automatically paused once you remove an earbud and you can resume watching as soon as you are good to go again.

In the case of the OnePlus Watch, it will collaborate with the TV to work on the Smart Sleep Control feature. As soon as your smartwatch identifies that you are sleeping, it will automatically turn off the TV. You can also enjoy scrolling through content on your smart TV via your OnePlus watch.

They can be connected to a total number of five devices at the same time. Furthermore, the Smart Volume Control features of the TVs will automatically adjust the volume at the time of calls.

The TVs will also have a TypeSync feature that will let the smartphone work as a remote for the TV. Another major feature will be the Trackpad Control, which will allow the user to scroll through the TV content via their smartphone.

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge specifications

Exclusive 😎1. OnePlus online TVsOnePlus TV 32Y1S 32" &43Y1S 43"2. OnePlus offline TVsOnePlus TV 32Y1S Edge 32" & 43Y1S Edge 43"Specifications20 watt speaker online24 watt speaker offlineAndroid 111GB+8GBDual Band WiFiMT9216, A55* 4+G31 MP2#OnePlus #OppoFebruary 10, 2022 See more

Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that both the smart TVs will be available in different sizes, including 32-inch and 43-inch. According to the leaks, the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will go on sale via offline channels online.

On the other hand, the OnePlus TV Y1S will go on sale via both online and offline stores. Another confirmation suggests that the base variant will run on the Android TV 11 operating system and house Gamma Engine.

Both the smart TVs by OnePlus will operate on the Android 11 OS and will have access to the Google Play Store. The smart TVs may also have 1GB RAM coupled with 8GB onboard storage. It is also being said that the smart TVs might run on the MT9216 processor along with the Mali-G31 graphics processing unit (GPU).

They will also support dual-band WiFi connectivity. The base variant of the series may provide an audio output of 20W, and the high-end variant might offer an audio output of 24W.

