OnePlus set to launch its Y1S TV range in India soon

Close on the heels of launching the OnePlus 9RT smartphone, OnePlus is now set to expand its range of affordable TVs in India. The company, which already offers TVs from three existing line-ups, is said to be bringing a new series that boasts of 20W speakers and the Android 11 TV operating system.

The company already sells televisions from its U1S series, Q1 line-up and the Y-series and the upcoming range would be placed under a new one called the Y1S. Leaker Ishan Agarwal shared this information with the folks at 91Mobiles. In fact, the same tipster had spoken about the upcoming TV range back in December as well.

We're told that the new range would comprise a 32-inch television as well as one with a 43-inch screen. Given the company's pricing formula from the past, we could speculate that the range could be priced around Rs.25,000 or thereabouts.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The company had launched the OnePlus TV 40Y1 as part of the Y-series back in May of 2021. They joined the OnePlus TV 32Y1 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 models in India. The OnePlus 40Y1 came with a 40-inch display and was priced at Rs.21,999 while the other two got a price tag of Rs.15,999 and Rs.26,999 respectively.

Coming to the latest launch, the OnePlus Y1S series would be available in two screen sizes and come with the Android 11 custom skin, HDR10+ displays and Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding. They could get 20W speakers and connectivity options that may include dual-band Wi-Fi that represents an upgrade from earlier models which came only with 2.4GHz support.

The preceding OnePlus TV 40Y1 range came with the Android TV 9.0 OS. It also got native file managers, picture galleries, content calendars etc. As was the case with the previous models, these televisions were compatible with every smartphone that could download OnePlus Connect from Google Play or App Store.

The OnePlus Y-series came with 10W speakers, while the latest YS1-series sees an upgrade on this front. However, other design elements appear to be constant, such as a near bezel-less facia with a screen-to-body ratio of 95% and the Gamma Engine that brought noise reduction, dynamic contrast, super-resolution, MEMC, anti-aliasing, distortion reduction and colour space mapping.