OnePlus set to launch a new range of Smart TVs in India

OnePlus has been making the headlines over their upcoming OnePlus 10 flagship smartphones as well as the affordable OnePlus Nord 2 CE. Both devices would be arriving on Indian shores in 2022, as would a new range of smart TV models.

A report in 91mobiles quotes well-known leaker Mukul Sharma suggesting that at least two new smart TV models would be arriving from the OnePlus stable. These could be available in the 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. Quoting sources in the company, the tipster says at least two models are scheduled for launch.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus had entered the smart TV segment of India in the September of 2019 with the Q1 series. In fact, the company had launched its smart TVs exclusively in India with CEO Pete Lau confirming its launch a month before it arrived. In spite of it being a premium product, the company claimed a 13% market share in the smart TV segment of 55-inch display and above.

Thereafter, OnePlus announced a new series of affordable smart TVs in July 2020. It launched them in three screen sizes, viz., 55-inches, 43-inches and 32-inches, the latter being more popular in India. While most of the features were available on all the models, the screen resolution remained directly proportional to the screen size.

OnePlus offers customers in India smart TVs across three series - the Q lineup as the flagship, the Y-series for affordable screens and the U-series for the mid-rangers. It had unveiled a range of 4K smart TVs under a brand new series called the OnePlus U1S in June this year.

The new OnePlus TV U1S series brought three new 4K smart TVs with slim bezels that offered an immersive experience. The new series had three screen sizes of 50-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches. The OnePlus TV U1 65-inch is priced at Rs 62,999, the 55-inch is priced at Rs 47,999, and the 50-inch variant is priced at Rs 39,999.

The decision to enter the highly crowded smart TV segment surprised most but we had seen OnePlus shake up the technology segment it had entered in the past. And, when the company chose India and China to launch their first TVs, users across the European and American markets grew curious.

What's more, the company had to move around release schedules last year in the wake of the pandemic-led lockdowns and a sluggish economy. However, the smart features that OnePlus provided across all ranges and its expansive speaker system helped their smart TVs stand out.

