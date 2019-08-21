OnePlus TV to debut exclusively in India next month, will be available on Amazon

OnePlus has confirmed that its much anticipated OnePlus TV will launch exclusively in India before anywhere else in the world and will be available on Amazon.in.

On Monday, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus TV will launch in September 2019. Being the biggest market for OnePlus smartphones, India gets to witness the product before anyone else, and it makes sense given the current state of smart TV market in India.

There's no word if the OnePlus TV will come to Western markets or not. Neither there's any news about the pricing of the TVs. However, OnePlus' strategy in the smartphone market so far, has been to offer upper-mid-range products that undercut the competition by about 20-30% of the price, so we're not expecting the OnePlus TV to break the bank either.

Registrations open on Amazon

The OnePlus TV will be available on Amazon India website as confirmed by the company. But we can also expect to be available at OnePlus experience stores and online stores at or after the launch as well.

OnePlus and Amazon have been working in collaboration since December 2014, when OnePlus first debuted on the e-commerce platform. Amazon has been the prime platform for customers to buy OnePlus smartphones.

What do we expect?

As per the the official Bluetooth SIG website, the OnePlus TV will ship in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. Although Lau's blog post did not reveal anything about what the TV will have to offer.

It is also said that the cheaper 43-inch model will only be available in India, while the 75-inch model will be exclusive to China.

The Bluetooth SIG listing, which describes the OnePlus TV as a "unique Android TV", confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus TV will sport the most recent Bluetooth 5.0 standard.

Android TV in itself isn't new, with Sony TVs, Philips TVs, and many more using the operating system to power their smart features.

What sets the OnePlus TV apart from these models isn't clear, although it could have something to do with the remote and connectivity options, perhaps using a more smartphone-like interface than your standard Android TV.

Our team in India is keeping a close eye on developments around the OnePlus TV and at least now we know when it's coming and it's not too far.