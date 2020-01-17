Best 65-inch 4K TVs 2020: the best big screen TVs for any budget

If you're on the hunt for a bigger television screen, you need a 65-inch TV. Sure, you'll need a decent amount of space in your living room to fit a 4K television of that size. But if you have the room to spare, a 65-inch TV could be just what you need to take your home entertainment setup to the next level.

Why go as big as 65 inches? Well, most smart TVs nowadays will pack in 4K resolutions, while many feature color and contrast improvement with HDR (high dynamic range), and a 65-inch TV can help show off those enhancements in far more detail than a meagre 40-inch TV set. If you want to go even larger, you can also consider these 75-inch TVs – or make a real statement with the Samsung Q950R, which measures a whopping 98 inches.

The trouble is, getting a bigger screen can also just show off the imperfections in a TV's processing even more clearly – which is why we've brought together the best 65-inch TVs in this handy guide, to make sure you won't regret investing in a big-screen set. With the top picks from the likes of Samsung, Sony and LG, you know you're getting the very best 65-inch 4K TVs out there.

At the CES 2020 expo in early January, we saw a whole host of fantastic 65-inch TVs that'll be coming our way over the next twelve months (and beyond). So we'll be sure to update this page as we get the chance to review new 2020 models. For now, these are the best 65-inch 4K TVs out there.

If a 65-inch TV is going to be far too big for your home, then take a look at our top pick of the best best 55-inch and best 40-inch TVs instead.

Best 65-inch TV sets: making a choice

The sets in this list give you a wealth of choice at the popular 65-inch TV size, but as we've said, sometimes a lot of choice gets confusing. That's why we're here to try and help you answer the question: which one is right for you?

Currently, our favorite 65-inch 4K TVs are LG's series of OLED TVs, boasting exceptional black levels and premium HDR in the form of Dolby Vision. On the other hand, they aren't the best option for brightly lit rooms.

If your living room's ratio of windows to doors is too high, you might want to consider Samsung's QLED TV series for your 65-inch 4K TV purchase instead. In comparison to the LG models, these are bright and colorful, and pack in technology that helps them cope with overly bright environments.

Of course, Sony TVs come with both OLED and LED panels, and you can't go wrong with these either – so you really are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking out the best 65-inch TV set.

Don't forget 60-inch TVs either – we haven't highlighted any in particular in this list, but you still get a decent-sized set, all the benefits of a 4K resolution, and the usual set of smart TV features too. Oh, and they're a little bit cheaper.

As you consider what you can afford, how bright your room is and where it'll look best in your living room, let's take a look at our favorite 65-inch 4K TVs right now. Each one in this list has been tested and approved by our expert team of reviewers, so you can make a well-informed decision.

Best 65 inch 4K TVs of 2020

Image Credit: LG

1. Best 65-inch TV: LG C9 OLED Series

You can't do much better than this

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: webOS | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1,225 x 714 x 48.9 mm

Dolby Vision and Atmos

AI-enhanced smart platform

Lacks brightness vs LCD

Weaker speakers compared to higher end LG OLEDs

The big question this year for 65-inch 4K TV buyers with money to spend is QLED or OLED? QLED is Samsung's LCD-based screen tech, while LG makes not just the panels for its own OLED TVs but the other makers too.

An OLED like the OLED65C9 is hard to beat for a cinema-like environment. This 65-inch TV actually has much better contrast, and probably color, than your local cinema screen.

With the well-organized webOS smart platform giving you easy access to the smart TV's many apps and services, and the OLED panel and upgraded a9 Gen 2 processor to make those images really pop, there's very little to criticize in this excellent 2019 LG TV.

Cinematic images, smart software and slick design – what more could you want? Well, as you're asking, Samsung's QLED TVs are much brighter (which does wonders for HDR), and their motion handling is a little better too. However, for the image quality fundamentals of color and contrast, the LG OLED65C9 still wins in our opinion.

The sloped TV stand used in the C9 also works to funnel sound from its downward-firing speakers toward the viewer; not quite a replacement for the LG E9's 4.2 channel speakers, but a sign of the C9's persistence to offer the best experience it can with the parts provided.

Read the full review: LG C9 OLED (OLED55C9, OLED65C9, OLED77C9)

(Image credit: Philips)

2. Runner up: Philips OLED 804 (UK)

OLED plus Ambilight is a great combination

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: Android Oreo | Curved: No

Immersive Ambilight

Great value

No Freeview Play

Android TV issues

Why pick the Philips 804 OLED over another OLED TV, when there are so many these days to choose from? The answer is probably Ambilight.

Philips' proprietary Ambilight technology basks the room around the TV in an ambient glow, meaning your TV comes with built-in mood lighting. It's a gorgeous effect, even if it's largely an aesthetic one.

But the 804 OLED isn't just for show: thanks to Philips' beefy P5 Picture processor, its able to give real force to OLED images, with enhanced contrast and spectacular colors – even when upscaling from HD/SDR. Philips improves on last year's 803 model too with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, meaning you won't have to choose between a dynamic HDR format.

The lack of Freeview Play may be frustrating for UK viewers, without catch-up provision for the likes of ITV and BBC, while the Android TV interface also isn't the smoothest experience on offer. But given what you do get, and the highly competitive price, makes this a 65-inch OLED very much worth your while.

If you really have the budget to spare, this Philips OLED+984 features four-sided Amiblight and a built-in Bowers & Wilkins soundbar for high-end home cinema display – but at £4,999 it isn't quite as affordable.

Read the full review: Philips OLED 804

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. The LCD champ: Samsung Q90 QLED TV

The best QLED to date

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview/FreeSat | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: QLED | Smart TV: Samsung Eden | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1450 x 922 x 284mm (W x H x D)

Superb picture quality

Incredible HDR performance

Wider viewing angles

Comprehensive smart platform

No Dolby Vision support

No Dolby Atmos speakers

Samsung's flagship 4K QLED for 2019 has somehow managed to outdo last year's Q9FN, and well deserves a place on this list.

As the top model in Samsung's QLED range – 8K models like the Q950R aside – the Q90 offers a truly dynamic picture with market-leading picture processing and incredible HDR images. Not to mention a dazzling peak brightness of 1,600 nits (double that of most OLEDs). And with a sleek, bezel-less design, and the OneConnect box to tidy away all your cables, the Q90 is as nice to look at when the TV is off as well.

But one of the most impressive innovations with the Q90 is the viewing angles: something that LCD panels traditionally struggle with, given that backlighting usually faces directly forwards. Samsung has tackled the problem admirably, with its Ultra Viewing Angle technology meaning that contrast and color are as strong off-axis as they are head-on, correcting one of our main complaints for the Q9FN.

Add to that the built-in Bixby voice assistant and comprehensive smart platform, and you have a top-class television full able to compete with the OLED TVs out there.

Read the full review: Samsung Q90 QLED TV

4. HDR hero: Panasonic TX-65GZ2000 (UK)

For our European readers, Pana's flagship OLED makes a great centerpiece

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD/Freesat | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: My Home Screen 4.0 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1446 x 905 x 78 mm (W x H x D)

Incredible sound system

Custom OLED panel

Poor app support

No HDMI 2.1

Few televisions released this year have quite the swagger of the Panasonic GZ2000 4K OLED. Sitting at the very top of Panasonic’s 2019 TV range, this flagship TV offers the best of the company’s HCX Pro Intelligent processing, with a custom-made OLED panel to distinguish it from the cheaper Panasonic GZ1500 and GZ950 / GZ1000 models.

That’s not to mention the broad HDR format support Panasonic has introduced across its mid-range and high-end sets. However, while even the sub-£1,000 GX800 model packs in the likes of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG, it’s the GZ2000 that should really show off these formats at their best.

Another standout feature is the 140W Dolby Atmos speaker system, involving both a built-in soundbar and upward-firing speakers, with incredibly precise audio location across the screen – meaning you're getting both precision and power from your television's drivers.

You won't find this one in the US, despite its popularity among professional Hollywood colorists – but those of you in the UK can nab the 65-inch model for £4,399.

Read the full review: Panasonic GZ2000

(Image credit: LG)

5. LG's fancier OLED set: OLED65E9

For larger budgets, the E9 OLED offers a bit more oomph in audio

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: WebOS | Curved: No | Dimensions: 57.0 x 36.0 x 8.7 inches (W x H x D)

Awesome picture quality

Excellent operating system

Much improved gaming potential

Occasional picture noise

Lacks brightness vs LCD

LG'S OLED 65E9 doesn't stray too far from the C9 model we also saw this year, though the design is a bit more ambitious, with a gorgeous bezel-less glass panel that appears to simply float above the TV stand.

You're getting an equivalent picture and 2nd-gen a9 processor, and in terms of getting bang for your buck, the C Series is generally the better option. But for those wanting something with the wow factor – even when you're not watching anything on it – and a boosted audio system packed in, the E9 is certainly the premium option.

But the OLED65E9 will add a good few hundred dollars (or pounds) to the cost of your OLED television, which aren't cheap to begin with, so we advise you think carefully about whether the upgrade is worth it for you.

Read the full review: LG OLED65E9

(Image credit: Sony)

6. Master upscaler: Sony A9G/AG9 OLED

The A9G Master Series is an OLED to take on the best

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD/Freesat | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1226 x 714 x 255mm (W x H x D)

Top-class upscaling

Acoustic Surface+ audio

Lean back design

No Freeview Play, or HDR10+

Why buy the A9G OLED? The 2019 model excels when it comes to upscaling, with SD and HD images looking as polished and detailed as you could hope for on the A9G’s 4K display – while the OLED panel manages to draw out incredible color and contrast performance.

Sound is also a key feature, with Sony’s premium Acoustic Surface+ Audio technology emitting audio out of the panel itself, rather than jutting out of rear-firing speakers.

There are some specific flaws worth noting, including the lack of Freeview Play – the on demand service for British broadcasters. While you get premium Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats, there’s also no HDR10+, which may be an issue depending on which streaming services and HDR sources you use. The A9G is, however, IMAX Enhanced certified for those keen on the cinematic aspect ratio and DTS-mixed audio that affords.

Previous models were burdened with a frustrating smart platform, but the latest Android interface is simpler, stripped back, and much faster to load. Sony's decision to ditch the AF9's tilted panel design is also a great improvement. Just stay clear of the Netflix Calibrated Mode: as it stands it tends to harm rather than help the picture.

Read the full review: Sony A9G Master Series OLED

7. Master of motion: Sony XBR-65X900F

Top LCD picture quality with improved HDR and motion

Screen size: 65-inches | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Direct-lit LCD with local dimming | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1,447 x 898 x 297 (W x H x D)

Excellent motion handling

Great contrast

Contentious design

Android TV can test your patience

The Sony XBR-65X900F was one of the first 65-inch 4K TVs of 2018, taking over from 2017's Sony XBR-65X900E.

Improvements include greater brightness, which improves HDR performance, and even better motion handling. In fact, we doubt you'll find smoother motion handling on any other set.

Image quality is also fantastic, with great black depth and insight – even SD content looks good. As this is an LCD you don't quite get the perfect blacks of OLED, but it gets as close as LCD can.

Like previous Sonys, the Sony XBR-65X900F uses Android TV, which can be frustrating at times. However, it does give you access to masses of apps, games and streaming services. Sound quality has improved too, although this TV's speakers won't, of course, make an action movie's explosions shake your floorboards.

In the UK this 65-inch TV set is known as the KD-65XF9005.

Read the full review: Sony BRAVIA XBR-65X900F

(Image credit: LG)

8. Best entry-level OLED: LG B9 Series OLED

An affordable OLED that doesn't compromise on quality

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview Play, Freeview Satellite | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: WebOS 3.5 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 57 x 32.7 x 1.85 inches (W x H x D)

LG’s cheapest 2019 OLED

Rich colors and sharp detail

Not the latest processing

No HDR10+

Want an OLED TV experience without the price tag? The LG B9 OLED may be the television for you.

Sitting at the bottom of LG's 2019 OLED range, the comparatively budget set forgoes the a9 Gen 2 processor of its more expensive siblings (like the C9) for a simpler a7 Gen 2 model.

You have to be careful going for the cheapest OLED TVs out there, as some like the Hisense O8B simply don't get the balance between bargain and baseline quality. The LG B9, though, still manages to achieve a dynamic picture with the infinite contrast and vibrant colours in keeping with the rest of the range – even if some mild video noise creeps into the darker sections of the screen.

Overall, though, its £1,299 starting price (for the 55-inch model) makes it the best 'budget' OLED out there.

Read the full review: LG B9 OLED TV

9. For lower budgets: TCL 6-Series Roku TV (US only)

The best 65-inch TV for those of us on a budget

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LCD | Smart TV: Roku TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 57.1 x 10.7 x 35.6 inches

Bright, colorful HDR

Supports Dolby Vision

Roku TV is amazing

Loss of darker details

Limited motion settings

There's no doubt in our minds – the TCL P6-Series was hands down the best budget TV of last year in the sub-$1,000 price range. It made our Best TVs of 2017 list, as well as our Best 4K TVs of 2017 list, alongside OLEDs from Sony and LG, and QLED TVs from Samsung – all of which cost two, three, four or even five times as much as TCL’s budget-friendly series.

If there was a downside to last year's models, one that could've and should've been fixed by year's end, it was the fact that the TVs were limited to one size – a paltry 55-inch screen. Worse, production couldn’t keep up with the heavy demand once word got out how spectacular those TVs were.

Thankfully that's all changed this year and the TCL 6-Series is now available in a gorgeous, affordable 65-inch TV size that not only looks phenomenal, but goes easy on your wallet as well for a 4K screen.

Read the full review: TCL 6-Series (R615, R617)

(Image credit: Hisense)

10. For UK viewers: Hisense U8B ULED TV

A cheap 65-inch TV with an easy-to-use smart platform

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: ULED | Smart TV: Vidaa U 3.0 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1449 x 906 x 364 mm

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Easy to use smart platform

Solid build quality

Not HDR10+ compatible

Slapdash local dimming

Hisense is a TV brand known for bringing some real budget prices to even some of the biggest screens, and the U8B proves it. Sold only in the UK, this edge-lit 65-inch 4K TV bundles a host of different patented technologies that make up Hisense's ULED panels – essentially a jacked-out LED display, rather than a different type of technology altogether.

Why so cheap? The edge lighting won't make for the most consistent brightness across the screen – compared to a full array backlight – but it does keep the panel wonderfully thin. With a silver trim and imposing stand, too, this is a television designed to have an impact.

The Hisense U8B ULED has a clean and straightforward UI, through its Vidaa U smart platform, with plenty of streaming and catch-up apps – including FreeView Play. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, there's plenty of premium format support too – though sadly not HDR10+.

You won't get quite the picture quality of other entries on this list, but it's not quite a straggler, either. This is a fully-fledged 4K panel, with crisp images and decent motion handling – even if the edge-lighting and dimming zones can lead to blooming around bright areas of the screen. For the price, definitely a 65-inch TV to consider.

Read the full review: Hisense U8B ULED TV review

