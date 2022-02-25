Oppo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC and second-gen Enco X buds launched in China

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Oppo has announced a slew of products at an event that concluded late last evening. As promised earlier, apart from announcing the flagship phone Oppo Find X5 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker has also unveiled its first-ever tablet Oppo Tab and a pair of TWS earbuds called Oppo Enco Buds 2 as well.

The Oppo Tab is a premium tablet that looks to take on the Galaxy Tab from Samsung in the global markets and Xiaomi’s Mi Pad 5 back home in China.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Tab comes with a massive 11-inch 2.5K LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display on this tablet has a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 410 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU and comes in multiple storage and memory variants with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Powering the tablet is an 8,360 mAh battery pack which according to the company can be charged from zero to 100 in 116 minutes thanks to the 33W fast charging. The tablet also comes equipped with quad speakers, a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Pad also comes with support for a stylus and the company has also introduced one along with the tablet. The Oppo Pencil supports 4096-level pressure sensitivity to help draw or take notes on the tablet. It supports magnetic wireless fast charging and can be used for 11 hours with a full charge.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Enco Buds X2 succeeds the original Enco Buds X from the company and comes with an 11mm dynamic driver, a triple-core chip boasting a 50% performance boost, and two noise-cancelling microphones on each bud.

The company claims that these are the world’s first TWS earbuds that come equipped with the Dolby binaural recording feature that lets you record what you hear and reproduce sound sources. The Enco Buds X2 come with Bluetooth 5.2 and LHDC 4.0 support. The company claims that the buds can offer up to 40 hours of playback.

Oppo Pad, Oppo Enco X2 pricing and availability

The Oppo Pad is available in a couple of colour options Black and Purple. There is a special edition James Jean limited edition in Silver colourway. The Oppo Pad will start retailing in China starting March 3. The Enco Buds X2 will be available starting mid-April and will come in Black and White colour option. The Enco Buds X2 has been priced at 199 Euros or Rs. 16, 795 approximately. Both the products are expected to launch in the international markets, however, Oppo hasn’t revealed the exact plans yet.

The price of the Oppo Pad starts at CNY 2299 or Rs. 27,500 approximately for the 6GB/128GB variant, CNY 2699 or Rs. 32,250 approx. for 6GB/256GB and CNY 2999 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

The James Jean Artist Limited Edition is priced at CNY 3499 or Rs. 41,800 approx. The OPPO Pencil has been priced at CNY 499 yuan or Rs. 5,960 and the OPPO Smart magnetic keyboard will retail at CNY 399 yuan or Rs. 4,770 approx.

