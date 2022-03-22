OnePlus Nord smartwatch tipped to launch in India soon

Audio player loading…

The fact that OnePlus is looking to introduce a lot of phones to the market this year is now pretty clear, however, the company plans to make the Nord lineup self-sufficient by launching gadgets to create its own little ecosystem.

It is being reported that the company might introduce a new smartwatch under the Nord lineup. A report by 91Mobiles says that the upcoming watch might be launched in India alongside the Nord 3 in the second half of the year.

The report cites a known tipster Yogesh Brar who states that the watch is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5000 to Rs. 8,000. To recall, the OnePlus Watch is priced Rs. 14,999 and the Nord watch could be considered as a “Lite” variant of the OnePlus Watch.

Like most other fitness trackers in this price range, this smartwatch is expected to come with features like a touch-friendly coloured display, step counter, sleep tracker, SpO2 monitor, music control, and more. Though it’s too early for us to confirm the exact features.

It is also worth noting that OnePlus is reportedly also looking to introduce a pair of TWS earbuds sometime later this year. The early renders of these buds showed off a boxy design in an all-black avatar.

The wearable market has seen unprecedented growth especially after the pandemic broke out. Domestic brands like Boat, Noise apart from established players like Xiaomi, Apple etc. have experienced an uptick in sales. And OnePlus wants to grab a pie of this market as well.

OnePlus's first smartwatch wasn’t a runaway success; hence the company might want to offer a similar product at an affordable price point.

Going by the reports, it is pretty obvious that OnePlus wants to increase focus on the Nord brand. And this would be done by adding more devices which includes multiple smartphones, buds, smartwatch and probably a power bank too.

This is similar to what Xiaomi seems to be planning for Poco as well. Though the difference here is that Poco has already announced itself as an independent brand.