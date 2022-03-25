Vivo X Fold, X Note, Vivo Pad teased to launch soon

Audio player loading…

Vivo will launch three different premium devices – Vivo X Fold, Vivo Pad and Vivo X Note soon in China. The company has shared a teaser on Weibo confirming the upcoming product launch event.

While the teaser shows two devices at an almost touching distance wherein one of them seems to be a foldable phone while the other one looks like a tablet, it doesn’t mention the exact launch date.

In another post, Vivo later announced that it will announce something important on March 28 – most likely the exact launch date will be revealed on this day.

(Image credit: Vivo)

All three devices have been making their presence felt for some time by appearing on various certification sites and platforms revealing their specifications.

The Vivo X Fold, once launched, would be the second foldable device under the BBK group of companies after Oppo had introduced the Oppo Find N late last year in China. While the Oppo Find N has been limited to China only, it will be interesting to see if Vivo plans to introduce the foldable to international markets.

Based on the leaks and rumours, the Vivo X Note will reportedly come with a 6.53-inch cover display, a 4500 mAh battery with support for 12W fast charging and is expected to run on Android 12 OS. The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Second, in the line is the Vivo X Note. This was supposed to be a Nex phone, though after the Nex lineup has been cancelled, the phone will launch with the X Note moniker. It will come with flagship features like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at the core, 80W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

Lastly, the Vivo Pad will be the third tablet under the BBK lineup and the first one from Vivo. Like the Oppo Pad, the Vivo tablet is expected to sport flagship specifications and might have a Snapdragon 870 SoC at its core.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Vivo / My SmartPrice) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Vivo / My SmartPrice) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Vivo / My SmartPrice) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Vivo / My SmartPrice) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Vivo / My SmartPrice)

Vivo Pad Design

Vivo had been able to keep the Vivo Pad under the wraps till now. However, the company has teased the design of the upcoming slate officially.

The Vivo Pad will come with a flat frame housing the power and volume buttons, a large display with thin bezels all around, a dual rear camera setup and quad speakers for an immersive audio experience.

The tablet will come with support for accessories like a keyboard via the magnetic connector pins located at the back.

Multiple flapgship devices ready for a launch

According to reports, Vivo might launch these products in the first half of April. As of now, there is no clarity if either of the three devices will make their way to the international markets.

Apart from this, Vivo also has the X80 lineup ready for a launch in China and India. It is almost certain that Vivo might introduce the X80 lineup in India first while the probability of either of the three - Vivo X Fold, X Note, Vivo Pad seems bleak at the moment.