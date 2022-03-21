Vivo X Note's massive OLED display confirmed via an official listing

Audio player loading…

Vivo’s upcoming flagship phone Vivo X Note has been spotted once again. This time, though, the phone was found listed on an official website revealing the key details as well as the design of the phone.

The listing on Vivo’s official Chinese website shows the phone in its full glory and we can see a massive 7-inch display at the front with the selfie camera housed in a hole punch cutout.

While on the rear panel, the phone has a quad-camera setup. The display on the phone seems to be curved on two sides with bare minimal bezels on top and bottom.

The two-toned rear camera design sort of reminds us of the OnePlus 10 Pro. To recall, Vivo has already canceled its premium Nex lineup of devices and this is apparently the last Nex device that will now launch with a new moniker.

(Image credit: My Fix Guide)

Vivo X Note specifications

Talking about the key specifications of the Vivo X Note, the phone is listed to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 7-inch display – probably the biggest on a modern smartphone. The panel on this phone is expected to be supplied by Samsung and it is an AMOLED E5 panel with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X Note is expected to come in a couple of storage and memory variants – 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB of onboard storage. The phone is supposed to come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The camera setup on this phone is expected to be extremely powerful, at least on paper, with a 50MP Samsung S5KGN1 primary camera, a 48MP Sony IMX598 lens, a 12MP Sony IMX663 snapper, and an 8MP OV08A10 camera with 5x zoom.

Does Vivo X Note present a case for phones with a massive display?

The 7-inch display on the Vivo X Note reminds us of the 7-inch Android tablets that came with a calling facility, however, thanks to the thin bezels around the display, the X Note might not feel that overwhelming.

That said, while various users are gunning for a compact flagship phone for practical reasons like packability, the need to limit screen time and social media usage and more, Vivo X Note is looking to test waters on the extreme opposite end.

People who love mobile gaming and like to consume content on the go might prefer a device with such a massive display. Though this is an extremely small group of users who also have various Android gaming phones at their disposal.

As of now Vivo hasn’t revealed the launch date of the Vivo X Note and looking at the past track record of the Nex devices, it seems unlikely that the X Note will ever make its way out to the international markets.