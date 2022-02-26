Vivo X Note may get a massive 7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display

Audio player loading…

Rumours regarding Vivo X Note have been doing the rounds of the internet for a few days. In a recent development, the specifications and the launch timeline of the smartphone have been tipped online. Previously, the device also appeared on the 3C listing carrying a model number V2170A. We have seen Vivo NEX 5 carrying the same model number in the past.

It can be assumed that the finalized moniker for the device will be 'Vivo X Note'. A report by 91Mobiles, citing a tipster named Panda is Bald, has shared the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

In a simultaneous leak, tipster WHYLAB has revealed the launch timeline of the device. Considering the leaked specifications, it looks like the smartphone will have a straight competition with devices like Moto Edge 30 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, and the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro.

Vivo X Note speculated launch

The appearance of Vivo X Note on various certifications websites has already hinted that it can launch anytime soon. Speculations are that the device will hit the Chinese market in March, followed by the global launch of the device. As of now, Vivo has not confirmed anything related to the launch. It seems like the readers have to wait for an official announcement to get rigid details.

Vivo X Note expected specifications

According to the leaks, the Vivo X note will come equipped with a 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with curved edges. The smartphone will have a QHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience. It can be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The device may also get a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage.

Vivo X Note might rock a quad rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, 48MP Sony IMX598 shooter, 12MP Sony IMX668 shooter, and an 8MP shooter with 5x zoom capacity. Information regarding the front camera of the device is unavailable at this point in time. It may pack a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

