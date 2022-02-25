Moto Edge 30 Pro is the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India

Audio player loading…

Motorola announced the Moto Edge 30 Pro globally late last evening. Nice to see that the phone has been launched simultaneously in India as well.

As we already know the Moto Edge 30 Pro is a global variant of the Moto X30 that was launched in China late last year and is the first-ever phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the Indian variant comes with the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 574 Hz touch response rate, a 60MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, 50MP triple rear camera setup and runs on near-stock Android 12 out of the box.

The Edge 30 Pro is currently among the handful of devices available in India – including the Galaxy S22 Trio and the iQoo 9 Pro, which comes with the flagship SoC from Qualcomm. However, in terms of pricing, it is the cheapest of them.

That said, the Realme GT 2 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12 series is slated to launch in India soon, however, Motorola's pricing will be tough to beat.

Moto Edge 30 Pro price and availability in India

The Moto Edge 30 Pro has been priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and comes in two colourways - Cosmos Blue and Stardust White. It will start retailing from March 4 onwards and will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Motorola is offering a Rs. 5000 cashback on SBI cards for a limited time period bringing the effective price of the phone down to Rs. 44,999. This offer is available on debit and credit cards apart from EMI transactions as well.

Moto Edge 30 Pro features and specifications

In terms of look and feel the phone carries a similar design language that we’ve seen in most Motorola devices recently. While this might be an issue for a few, however, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is loaded up to the brim in terms of specifications.

The Edge 30 Pro comes with a massive 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED panel with 144Hz display, HDR10+ certification and up to 700 nits peak brightness. The display offers DCI-P3 colour space and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. While the commercial rollout of 5G is yet to be announced in India, Motorola is offering 13 5G bands on the phone which makes it future proof.

In terms of optics, you get a triple camera setup at the back with a 50 MP main camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone offers 8K recording at up to 24fps, 4K video recording at up to 60 fps. It also has a 60 MP front camera housed under a hole-punch cutout on the front.

Moto Edge 30 pro is powered by a 4500 mAh battery pack which supports 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It also has 5W reverse charging, in case required.

