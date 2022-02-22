Samsung Galaxy S22 Series live pre-booking event to be held today

Audio player loading…

Samsung will be hosting a live Pre-book event for its newly announced flagship smartphones under the Galaxy S22 lineup. The company has announced that the live event will be hosted on Samsung’s Live Commerce platform.

This live event will start at 6 PM this evening and will continue till midnight. The customers who pre-book either of the three devices will be eligible to claim some benefits and some exclusive limited period offers.

In an official blog post , the company has stated that the customers who pre-book the Galaxy S22 during this period will get Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs. 11,999 free alongside an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000.

While the ones looking to buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs. 26,999 at just Rs. 2,699. The watch helps users track over 90 workout modes, body composition, sleep rate, oxygen level, pulse rate, etc. The Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a built-in heart rate sensor and runs on Google’s Wear OS 3.

Samsung is also offering an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000 for the customers booking the Galaxy S22 Ultra and says that select customers will also stand a chance to get their Galaxy S22 Ultra in a limited-edition gift box along with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green colour options while the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White. The 12GB/512 GB variant of Galaxy S22 Ultra is only available in Burgundy and Phantom Black colour options.

Galaxy S22 Series price in India Models 8/128 GB 8/256 GB 12/256 GB 12/51 2GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Rs 72,999 Rs 76,999 NA NA Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Rs 84,999 Rs 88,999 NA NA Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra NA NA Rs 1,09,999 Rs 1,18,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series features and specifications

Talking about the phones, this is the first time ever that Samsung has introduced its flagship lineup with Snapdragon SoC in India. All three phones come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and come equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate while the Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen while the Galaxy S22 Plus has a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen.

The Galaxy S22 has a smaller 3700 mAh battery whereas the Galaxy S22 Plus has a larger 4500 mAh battery. Both the phones support 45W fast charging and wireless charging at 15W. Both phones will have the same camera array with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens

The Galaxy S22 will likely join the best Samsung phones

Upcoming phone launches in India : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!