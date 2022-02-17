Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra India pricing revealed

Audio player loading…

Samsung recently introduced its flagship lineup of phones of the year. Subsequently, the Galaxy S22 lineup including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra were available to pre-reserve in India as well. Now the company has announced the retail price of all three phones in the country.

For a change, the South Korean company has preferred the Snapdragon SoC for the three flagship phones over the in house Exynos 2200 SoC in India.

For those unaware, the Galaxy S22 lineup is a successor to the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup that was introduced almost at the same time last year – however, the top-end phone Galaxy S22 Ultra this time is a cross between the S series and the now-cancelled Galaxy Note lineup.

Not only does the phone come with a large display, flagship camera setup, it also comes with the native support for S Pen. The stylus can be tucked right into the body of the phone – like the erstwhile Galaxy Note phones.

The pricing of these phones is as under:

Galaxy S22 Series price in India Models 8/128 GB 8/256 GB 12/256 GB 12/51 2GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Rs 72,999 Rs 76,999 NA NA Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Rs 84,999 Rs 88,999 NA NA Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra NA NA Rs 1,09,999 Rs 1,18,999

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green colour options while the Galaxy S22 Ulta colours will come in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus specifcations

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 come with the same camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens. Both the devices are powered by the flagship chipset from Qualcomm - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phones feature an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and 120Hz refresh rate support. The two phones also get a 10MP front sensor.

Keeping the similarities aside, the Galaxy S22 is a compact phone and comes with a 6.1inch AMOLED panel compared to the 6.5-inch AMOLED panel on the Galaxy S22 Plus. Both the phones support 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The S22 comes with a 3700 mAh battery while the S22 Plus houses a 4500 mAh battery. The phones run on Android 12 powered OneUI 4.1 out of the box

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifcations

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the top-end model of the S22 series and is probably going to be among the best smartphones of this year. Like its siblings, this phone is also powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

This phone houses a massive 6.8-inch QHD+ screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Like the other two phones, the S22 Ultra has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to keep your data secure.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an S-Pen and has a cavity to store the S-Pen when not in use. It comes with a 108MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras, one with 3X optical zoom and another with 10X optical zoom (F4.9, 11 degrees FOV).

On the front is a 40MP F2.2, 80-degree field of view camera. The phone also gets a large 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

