Moto Edge 30 Pro to officially launch on February 24 in India

Motorola is all set to announce its new flagship smartphone – Moto Edge 30 Pro in India as well as in the international markets on February 24. The phone has been in the news for some time and is the rebadged version of the Moto X30 which was launched in China late last year.

The highlight of the Moto Edge 30 Pro is the CPU that is present under the hood. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at its core. This is the same CPU that powers the entire Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup as well as the iQoo 9 Pro.

The phone will retail via Flipkart and the e-commerce platform has already created a dedicated landing page for the phone. The launch details of Moto Edge 30 Pro have been revealed from the same landing page. However, surprisingly, there are hardly any posts on Motorola’s social media accounts teasing launch or talking about the phones.

The Moto Edge 30 Pro launch event will be held simultaneously for India as well as the global markets and it will start at 8 PM IST on February 24. The phone is expected to start retailing shortly after the global launch.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications – What we already know

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a rebranded Moto X30, hence the phone is expected to be entirely similar to the one launched in China. Though you can’t rule out the possibility of some localization, it is even possible that Motorola might announce slightly different storage and memory variants in India.

Based on the previous reports, the Moto Edge 30 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 10-bit POLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone could be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It has been reported that the company might bring the phone in a single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage combination in India.

Talking about the optics, the phone is likely to feature a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. A 60 MP selfie camera will be located in the hole punch cutout on the front. The phone will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The phone will ship with Android 12 out of the box with Motorola’s My UX skin on top.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro price and launch offers - expected

The India retail price of the Moto Edge 30 Pro was leaked yesterday and if the report is indeed true then the Moto Edge 30 Pro could very well be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc in the country.

The phone is expected to retail at Rs. 49,999 in India and the company might offer Rs. 5,000 instant discounts to the early adopters bringing the effective retail price down to Rs. 44,999 making it one of the most lucrative deals in recent times.

