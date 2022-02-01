Moto Edge 30 Pro India launch tipped for February

Audio player loading…

After the successful launch of the Moto Edge 20 series, Motorola is expected to launch the Edge 30 Pro globally, including India, this month. Officially launched in China under the name Moto Edge X30 in December 2021, it is the company's first flagship offering with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

91Mobiles reports that though exact timelines are unclear, the smartphone may be renamed for the global markets and will differ ever so slightly from the Chinese variant.

Aggressive pricing expected

There are rumours that Motorola might price the phone aggressively, however, it is too early for us to even speculate the tentative pricing of the phone.

With the success of the Edge 20 Fusion and Edge 20, Motorola has made a surprising comeback into the Indian market by providing flagship features at competitive price points. And with the launch of Edge 30 Pro, the company could repeat its success if the device is, again, priced right.

Moto Edge 30 Pro specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is likely to sport the same features as the Moto Edge X30. Running at the heart of the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a first in the company's product line. The device also sports a 144Hz 6.7-inch FullHD+ OLED display that supports HDR10+ and is 100% DCI-P3 colour accurate.

The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It might also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and the phone may draw power from a massive 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 68W fast charging.

The Moto Edge 30 Pro may come with a triple rear camera system boasting a 50-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel sensors (for bokeh shots). Selfie enthusiasts might get a 60-megapixel front-facing camera with support for a wide array of beautification modes in the built-in camera software.

Motorola is known for offering multiple 5G bands and the same is expected with this device as well. It also supports WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and has NFC as well. It runs on stock Android 12 . Support for 3-years of Android updates with 4-years of Security updates thereafter would be a cherry on the cake as well. The phone might come in Black and Pearl White colour options.

