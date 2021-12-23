These Motorola phones will receive Android 12 update

Google released Android 12 in October this year, with new features and improvements around privacy and security. Gradually, several brands have pushed their forked version of Android 12 to their devices and now Motorola has just laid out the Android 12 rollout roadmap for its eligible phones.
In a blog post, Motorola has shared the list of phones that will receive the Android 12 upgrade. The rollout will begin in early 2022 but there is no fixed timeline on any of these. The list includes most of the Moto Edge and newly launched Moto G devices. It also includes Moto Razr foldable phone from 2019 and Razr 2020. Most of the company’s phones from last year aren’t on the list.
- Android 12's biggest feature might not be on many phones at launch
- Samsung’s new One UI 4 is here for Galaxy S21
- razr 5G
- razr 2020
- Motorola edge 20 pro
- Motorola edge 20
- Motorola edge 20 lite
- Motorola edge 20 fusion
- Motorola edge (2021)
- Motorola edge 5G UW
- Motorola edge plus
- Motorola one 5G ace
- Motorola one 5G UW ace
- Moto g200 5G
- Moto g71 5G
- Moto g51 5G
- Moto g41
- Moto g31
- Moto g100
- Moto g60s
- Moto g60
- Moto g50 / Moto g50 5G
- Moto g40 fusion
- Moto g30
- Moto g power (2022)
- Moto g pure
- Moto g stylus 5G
Business edition phones
- Moto g pro
- Motorola edge (2021)
- Motorola edge 20
- Motorola edge 20 lite
Motorola has made some improvements to its “My UX,” Android skin by adding the flavor of Android 12. Arguably the biggest Android 12 feature is Material You, but the My UX might only bring the variation of it.
From the screenshots shared in the blog post, it doesn’t look like My UX will automatically obtain the color from the wallpaper like Pixel phones, instead, a color palette has been provided in the Settings app.
Material You in Pixel 6 changes the entire phone UI based on the image available in your chosen wallpaper. It determines which colors are dominant, which are complementary, and which just plane good. It then applies different shades to different UI elements of the interface to put a more synchronized color tone on your phone.
It looks like Motorola’s Android-12 based My UX is just using the variation of the Material You and not offering the main essence of it. This is mainly because, at the time of providing the AOSP repository to its OEMs, Google didn’t make available the dynamic color scheme feature, thus keeping it exclusive to its Pixel 6 series.
However, last month it was spotted that Google could finally offer the Android 12’s wallpaper-based theme system support to its OEMs.
Other additions that Android 12 will bring to the devices on the list include the Conversations widget, new Accessibility features, and Enhanced Gaming. Motorola shares that these are just a handful of updates. Users can expect even more software features like new camera features and new Ready For experiences in 2022.
- Upcoming launches to keep an eye on
- Best phones under Rs 20,000 in India
Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram