These Motorola phones will receive Android 12 update

Google released Android 12 in October this year, with new features and improvements around privacy and security. Gradually, several brands have pushed their forked version of Android 12 to their devices and now Motorola has just laid out the Android 12 rollout roadmap for its eligible phones.

In a blog post, Motorola has shared the list of phones that will receive the Android 12 upgrade. The rollout will begin in early 2022 but there is no fixed timeline on any of these. The list includes most of the Moto Edge and newly launched Moto G devices. It also includes Moto Razr foldable phone from 2019 and Razr 2020. Most of the company’s phones from last year aren’t on the list.

razr 5G

razr 2020

Motorola edge 20 pro

Motorola edge 20

Motorola edge 20 lite

Motorola edge 20 fusion

Motorola edge (2021)

Motorola edge 5G UW

Motorola edge plus

Motorola one 5G ace

Motorola one 5G UW ace

Moto g200 5G

Moto g71 5G

Moto g51 5G

Moto g41

Moto g31

Moto g100

Moto g60s

Moto g60

Moto g50 / Moto g50 5G

Moto g40 fusion

Moto g30

Moto g power (2022)

Moto g pure

Moto g stylus 5G

Business edition phones

Moto g pro

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola has made some improvements to its “My UX,” Android skin by adding the flavor of Android 12. Arguably the biggest Android 12 feature is Material You, but the My UX might only bring the variation of it.

From the screenshots shared in the blog post, it doesn’t look like My UX will automatically obtain the color from the wallpaper like Pixel phones, instead, a color palette has been provided in the Settings app.

Material You in Pixel 6 changes the entire phone UI based on the image available in your chosen wallpaper. It determines which colors are dominant, which are complementary, and which just plane good. It then applies different shades to different UI elements of the interface to put a more synchronized color tone on your phone.

It looks like Motorola’s Android-12 based My UX is just using the variation of the Material You and not offering the main essence of it. This is mainly because, at the time of providing the AOSP repository to its OEMs, Google didn’t make available the dynamic color scheme feature, thus keeping it exclusive to its Pixel 6 series.

However, last month it was spotted that Google could finally offer the Android 12’s wallpaper-based theme system support to its OEMs.

Other additions that Android 12 will bring to the devices on the list include the Conversations widget, new Accessibility features, and Enhanced Gaming. Motorola shares that these are just a handful of updates. Users can expect even more software features like new camera features and new Ready For experiences in 2022.

