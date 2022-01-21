Motorola teases Moto Edge X30 edition with under-display camera

Audio player loading…

Lenovo-owned Motorola could launch its latest Moto Edge X30 globally as the Moto Edge 30 Pro and India could be one of the locations, given that the device appeared on certification listings. Now, we hear the company is teasing a similar handset with an under-display camera.

The Moto Edge X30 recently appeared on BIS listings a couple of weeks ago with the model number XT2201-01 with specifications that matched those of the original one release in China late in 2021. Now, a Lenovo official was spotted teasing an image of a variant that the same handset.

The good folks at MySmartPrice spotted the tease by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo's China Mobile Business. The image indicates that the handset could arrive with an under-display camera. However, there was no other information around the specifications or a possible launch date.

Under-display camera - not the first one

Reports of a handset with an under-display camera began floating around as early as late last November when tipster Digital Chat Station had suggested such a launch almost immediately after the arrival of the Moto Edge X30 and the Moto G200.

The technology itself isn't new as we've already seen it work in the ZTE Axon 20, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Mi MIX 4.. Reports of experiments by Oppo Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo also surfaced as did a tweet from tipster @UniverseIce about this trend in May 2021, that listed out possible launches of under-display camera handsets.

Early in November 2021, we knew about Realme's first under-display camera phone. The patent filing was spotted first by TheMobileHunt showing several sketches that the device in question didn't have any. No notch, no punch-hole, in fact nothing that broke the screen. Of course, we heard from Realme CEO Madhav Sheth that devices would soon renew its experiments with pop-up selfie cameras

Moto Edge X30 - features, specifications

For the moment, we aren't sure whether the teased handset is another version of the Moto Edge X30 or a totally different handset from another series. As for the Edge X30 smartphone, it features a 6.7-inch FHD Plus OLED panel with slim bezels around. The display supports a peak refresh rate of 144Hz, a 576Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, HDR 10 Plus.

The phone features a 50MP primary sensor with PDAF and OIS. The secondary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 117-inch field of view and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

On the regular version, the 60MP camera is housed within a centred hole-punch cutout on the display, but on the special version, it is housed behind the display thus offering a cleaner slate.

