Motorola device with an under display camera may launch in December

Smartphone displays have continued to evolve over the past few years and we saw the notches and punch-holes disappear as manufacturers tried new ways to install a selfie camera under the screen. The first off-the-blocks was the ZTE Axon 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold3. Now we hear that Motorola is readying one of its own.

Of course, there have been quite a few reports of similar experiments from several brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. Tipster @UniverseIce tweeted about this trend in May, sharing the expectations that several devices with under-display front cameras could arrive in the second half of 2021.

Early in November, we had reported that Realme's first under-display camera phone was in the works. Now, there are reports that close on the heels of Motorola's much-hyped launch of the Moto G 200 and the Moto Edge X30, we could see a third device carrying the under-display camera.

A report on GizChina quoting tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the device could be arriving immediately after the other two. Since the Moto Edge X30 is slated for launch on December 9 and the Moto G 200 has already arrived, we can speculate that mid-tier device will see the light of the day over the next couple of weeks.

While other brands such as the ZTE and Samsung came out with devices with the under-display cameras on their ZTE Axon 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold3 respectively, the latest rumor from Motorola only confirms that parent brand Lenovo already had the technology available and ready for use.

Information around the name of this upcoming device as well as its specifications are scarce for now. In fact, we do not even know whether this handset would be part of an existing lineup or an entirely new series. In the past, companies like Samsung had left out under-display tech from their upcoming flagships like in the Galaxy S22.

Likely to be a mid-range phone

What we do know is that Motorola appears to be a late entrant to this segment. It remains to be seen how they plan to promote it in the upcoming device. We can rest assured that the phone will have a Full HD display as that's a pre-requisite for under display cameras, which would otherwise face it tough to compensate for the pixels.

Another aspect that we have to wait for is the chipset that the new device sports. In the existing line-up, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most powerful device followed by the ZTE Axon 30. Motorola has already launched one with the Snapdragon 888+ and is set to bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 into its flagship device.

This could mean that the upcoming device may be in the mid-range whereby the Snapdragon 870 chipset could be powering it. Keep watching this space and we will bring you more details as soon as they become available.

