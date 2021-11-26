Motorola Moto Tab G70 LTE set for India launch

We recently reported the imminent launch of the Motorola Tab G70 in the global markets, thanks to its appearance on the Google Play Console. Now, we have learnt that the device is all set for an India launch in the none-too-distant future.

The device, which is named the Moto Tab G70 LTE, was certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIT), which indicates an imminent launch. The certification was spotted by GizmoChina recently.

The company, which is now owned by Chinese technology major Lenovo, had made an entry into India's tablet market with the Moto Tab G20 just about two months ago in October. That one turned out to be a rebranded Lenovo Tab P11 device.

Having been spotted on Google Play Console, the device appeared on Geekbench as well where the listing revealed a P11 motherboard. Which means that once again we would get our hands on a Motorola branded tablet from the Lenovo Tab11 series. Which specific model is on the anvil is currently not known.

The Moto Tab G70 could be a Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. As per the listing, the device will come with a WUXGA+ display (2000x1200 pixels) and be powered by a MediaTek Kompanio SoC with model number MT8183A. It could arrive in a single 4GB RAM variant running on Android 11.

If indeed, the device is a modified Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, one can expect features like an 11-inch LCD screen, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS storage, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual-microphone array, 13MP rear camera, a 8MP selfie shooter, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB 2.0 (Type-C).

The Moto Tab G20 came in at 199.1×121.8×8.15mm and weighs 305g, marginally heavier than the iPad mini (2021). The bezels were aplenty but the device scored with a metal back. Of course, the single available color (platinum grey) was a bit of a dampener.

Of course, things were daringly different with the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, that was positioned as a direct competitor to Samsung and in the premium category in which the likes of Apple and Huawei reside. With a 2K OLED screen, four stereo-effect speakers and a large battery, it appealed to cinephiles.

