Lenovo Tab P11 announced, and it could be one of the best cheap tablets

Lenovo has unveiled the Lenovo Tab P11, showing that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a productivity-focused slate, as it starts at just $229.99 (roughly £170 / AU$300) and supports a stylus, while an optional keyboard (complete with a touchpad) will also be available for it.

We don’t yet know exactly what the Lenovo Tab P11 will cost outside the US, or even where else it will launch. But it’s bound to be affordable compared to a lot of slates, and we’ll find out just how affordable and where you’ll be able to buy it soon, as it’s set to go on sale later this month.

So what do you get for your money? Well, the Lenovo Tab P11 has an 11-inch 1200 x 2000 IPS LCD screen, a lower mid-range Snapdragon 662 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and support for LTE connectivity.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

There’s also an 8MP front camera with a ‘Smart Privacy’ feature that can blur your background during video calls, plus quad speakers, an aluminum alloy back, and it comes in a choice of Slate Grey or Platinum Grey colors.

While the keyboard and stylus accessories could potentially make this a laptop or iPad Pro alternative, the Lenovo Tab P11 is also clearly built with families in mind, as it comes with Google Kids Space built in, providing a safe digital environment for children.

It follows on from the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, which is higher end and aimed as a true iPad Pro competitor. Or perhaps more a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 competitor, since Lenovo’s P11 range runs Android.