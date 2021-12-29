Moto Edge X30 could arrive in India soon - here's what we know

Audio player loading…

Lenovo-owned Motorola became the first smartphone maker to rollout a handset with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, The Moto Edge X30 went official in China earlier in December. Now we hear that the flagship model could be arriving on Indian shores sooner than expected.

A report published by 91Mobiles suggests that the device could arrive in India by the end of January or the beginning of February 2022. The same source had earlier claimed quoting unnamed sources that the Moto Edge X30 would be landing in India during the first quarter of 2022.

The reports had indicated that Motorola would be rolling out two smartphones in India that also includes the mid-range Moto Edge S30. This is, in fact, just a Chinese version of the Moto G200 which launched globally a short while ago.

As for the Moto Edge X30, this packs in several premium features such a high refresh rate, huge display, fast charge support, high capacity RAM, etc. The handset could be in competition with the Xiaomi 12 series that launched in China late on Tuesday, but Motorola as a brand hasn't reached same position on the customer recall front.

In fact, the first quarter of 2022 could be quite busy for the smartphone business as a slew of launches are scheduled during the period. In addition to the Moto Edge X30, we could witness the arrival of the Xiaomi 12 series, and the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Moto Edge X30 specifications

The Moto Edge X30 comes equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD+ POLED display and 144Hz refresh rate. The device has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and also has HDR10+ support. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB onboard storage in the high-end variant. For security purposes, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, Moto Edge X30 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP OmniVision's OV50A40 primary snapper, 50MP wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, the smartphone boasts a 60MP camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. The device houses a 5000mAh battery that can go on for a day on a single charge. Furthermore, it also supports 68W TurboPower fast charging.

