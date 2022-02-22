Moto Edge 30 Pro pricing and bank offers tipped ahead of India launch

Audio player loading…

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is all set to launch in India on February 24, and most probably in the global markets too. Speculations are that the smartphone is nothing but a rebranded version of Moto Edge X30 that was launched in China last year. The specifications of the smartphone were recently revealed in a series of leaks.

Now, the bank offers and the India pricing of the device have also surfaced online. In collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, 91mobiles has revealed what we could expect in terms of pricing from the device and what would be the bank offers available for the same. It is being said that the device is going to be the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone in the country.

Moto Edge 30 Pro pricing and bank offers

As mentioned in the report, the Moto Edge 30 Pro will have a box price of Rs 55,999, and the smartphone's 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage will be retailed at a price of Rs 49,999. In addition to that, early birds will get a whopping Rs 5,000 card offer and get the smartphone at a price of Rs 44,999.

The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart India. The users will also get no-cost EMI options to purchase Moto Edge 30 Pro. At that price point, the smartphone already has very low competition. Devices will Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 like iQoo 9 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, and OnePlus 10 Pro would give a tough competition to this handset by Motorola.

Moto Edge 30 Pro specifications

Keeping in mind that Motorola Edge 30 Pro is going to be the rebranded version of Moto Edge X30, we have a rough idea of what the smartphone could offer in terms of specifications. The device will come equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display complemented by a 144Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and will be based on the Android 12 operating system. Expectations are that the device will have two RAM variants - 8GB RAM with 128 storage and 12GB with 256GB storage. For security purposes, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to the camera, the device may flaunt a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. For the sake of selfies and video calls, the smartphone could get a 60MP front camera. It might pack a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support of up to 68W.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram