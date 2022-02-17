Leak reveals Motorola Edge 30 Pro’s key specification and tentative pricing

Audio player loading…

Motorola has been working on quite a few phones off late. The Lenovo-backed smartphone maker has also announced that it will launch its next flagship lineup of phones including the Moto Edge 30 Pro in India as well as globally on February 24.

Now a report from 91Mobiles gives us information about Moto Edge 30’s key specifications, colour options and the approximate pricing at least a week ahead of the official launch.

While we are aware that the phone might come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the report says that the phone could come in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Citing a known tipster Yogesh Brar, the report reveals that Motorola might introduce the phone in a single Cosmic Blue colour option.

In terms of pricing, the report suggests that the maximum retail price on the retail box could be mentioned as Rs. 55,999, however, there are chances that it might retail at a much lower price point between Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 50,000 in India.

Other key details of the phone include a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 576 Hz touch sampling rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone might draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support and may come with a 60MP snapper for selfies.

Not the only Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone

Apart from Motorola, various brands are looking to introduce their phones with the flagship Snapdragon SoC. The list includes the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Range, iQoo 9 series, Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Oppo Find X5, OnePlus 10 Pro and more.

Apart from the Galaxy S22 lineup, most devices are expected to be priced aggressively undercutting each other in order to gain even the minutest of advantages. This is primarily because India is an extremely price-sensitive market and none of these brands enjoys the faith that lets Samsung command a premium for similar specifications.

Hence, pricing the phone correctly as well as offering true value for money would be critically important for the success of these phones.

Motorola’s latest phone Moto G51 came with a 5G capable Snapdragon SoC and was priced aggressively in the mid-range segment, however, for some odd reason the company chose to only introduce a 4GB/64GB variant in India. This is in contrast to the multiple variants made available in the international markets. Hence, Motorola will have to be extremely sensitive about the same if it plans to offer only 128GB storage on a phone priced close to Rs. 50,000.

