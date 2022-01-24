Moto Edge 30 Pro design renders surface online - here’s what we know so far

Audio player loading…

Motorola is preparing to launch its flagship Moto Edge 30 Pro flagship smartphone across global markets. The device appears to be a rebranded Moto Edge X30 that went official only in China durng December 2021. Now we have some fresh leaks and design render of the upcoming device.

MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu, has shared the details of the design. As per the report, Moto Edge 30 Pro carries model number XT2201-4. The smartphone will most likely feature an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of the side-mounted fingerprint sensor offered in the Moto Edge X30.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moto Edge 30 Pro specifications and designs

The front panel of Moto Edge 30 Pro could have a punch-hole cutout located at the top middle to hold the selfie snapper. The device may get thinner bezels, which will provide it with an elegant look. The volume rockers and the power button could be situated at the right spine of the device.

Apart from that, the rear panel will have an oval-shaped camera island at the top left corner of the device that seems to house three sensors. The smartphone could ship in two different colors - Black and Pearl White. The Motorola batwing logo placement will be a bit different from other devices as the renders suggest that it will be placed at the top bottom left corner of the device under the camera island.

Previous leaks suggested that the device will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and get the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone also appeared on Geekbench in the past, where it was revealed that the device would pack 12GB RAM.

Moto Edge 30 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ POLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear camera setup may get a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone could get a 60MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone might draw a power 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

