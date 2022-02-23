iQoo 9 series with 120W flash charge, flagship Snapdragon SoCs, triple rear camera debuts in India

Audio player loading…

iQoo 9 series, after a couple of months of its China launch, has finally reached the Indian shores. The series consists of three smartphones - iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. All three smartphones pack high-end specifications, including a high refresh rate, AMOLED display, triple rear sensors, and more. The devices operate on the Funtouch OS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system.

A major highlight of iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 is that both the devices also have a Gimbal camera for better stabilization while capturing photographs and recording videos. The smartphones also boast a dedicated display chip for a smoother gaming experience as compared to other high-end devices available in the market like OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9RT, etc.

iQoo 9 series pricing and launch offers

Starting off with a low-end variant, the iQoo 9 SE's 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 33,990, and the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 37,990. The iQoo 9's 8GB variant along with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 42,990, and the 12GB RAM variant of the device with 256GB internal storage is available for Rs 46,990.

You are supposed to pay Rs 64,990 for the high-end variant of the series, iQoo 9 Pro, in case you want to buy the 8GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage variant. On the other hand, you will have to pay Rs 69,990 for the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage.

The iQoo 9 SE is available in Space Fusion and Sunset Sierra colour options, and iQoo 9 is being shipped in Alpha and Legend colours. The iQoo 9 Pro is available in Dark Cruise and Legend Shades. All three smartphones can be purchased from Amazon India. It seems like the customers have to wait for a while as the sale date has not been announced until now.

iQoo 9 series price in India Phone 8GB/128GB 8GB/256GB 12GB/256GB iQOO 9 SE Rs 33,990 NA Rs 37,990 iQOO 9 Rs 42,990 NA Rs 46,990 iQOO 9 Pro NA Rs 64,990 Rs 69,990

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 6,000 on iQoo 9 Pro while pre-ordering the device via an ICICI Bank credit card along with an exchange discount of Rs 5,000. For iQoo 9, the pre-ordering discount is Rs 4,000 via the ICICI Bank credit cards and an exchange discount of Rs 3,000.

The iQoo 9 SE will get a Rs 3000 discount at the time of pre-order for ICICI Bank credit card along with a Rs 3000 exchange discount. Additionally, iQoo is providing a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus to all its existing users.

iQoo 9 SE specifications

The iQoo 9 SE comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor accompanied by a 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1. The smartphone flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX598 shooter, a 13MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP monochrome shooter.

It has a 16MP selfie shooter at the front. The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W Flash Charge. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, USB Type-C port, etc. For security purposes, the smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQoo 9 specifications

iQoo 9 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120HZ refresh rate 300Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone rocks a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary snapper with 'Gimbal' technology, 13MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 13MP portrait snapper.

At the front, the smartphone carries a 16MP sensor for the sake of selfies and video calls. It draws power from a 4350mAh battery that can go on for a day once charged completely and used moderately. A major highlight of the smartphone is the support for the 120W flash charging that can fully fuel up your device in 20 minutes. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint for security purposes.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications

The iQoo 9 Pro has a huge 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display protected with a 3D curved glass. The smartphone has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and the display works on the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 tech. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

iQoo 9 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor(that of course, has Gimbal technology and optical image stabilisation), 50MP secondary lens with 150-degree fisheye wide-angle, and a 16MP portrait lens. The smartphone has a 16MP selfie shooter too.

IN terms of battery, here you will get a 4,700mAh battery with support for a 120W flash charge. The device also supports 50W Wireless FlashCharge support. Connectivity options offered in the device include GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C Port, Wifi, 4G LTE, 5G, and Bluetooth.

