Vivo is set to replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS

The smartphone experience is not just driven by the hardware that the phone comes with. The software i.e. the user interface equally impacts how the overall user experience. While the jury on stock vs custom Android skin is still divided and is largely a personal preference, smartphone maker Vivo is set to replace its Funtouch OS interface with Origin OS.

According to a post on Vivo’s official Weibo account, the company is set to host a developer conference on November 19. During this event, VDC 2020, the company is expected to share its strategy around upcoming smartphones, applications, technology, overall business and most importantly the new Origin OS.

Citing a tipster, Digital Chat Station, SeekDevice reports that Origin OS basically stands for Original OS and will be significantly different from the Funtouch OS that powers current-gen Vivo devices. The first phone to rock this new UI could be one from the Vivo X60 series that is scheduled to launch next.

Though the exact date of the announcement of the Origin OS or its rollout is not clear as of now. To recall, Vivo was initially expected to replace Funtouch OS with Jovi OS, however, that project was stalled late last year.

That said, the current Funtouch OS has gone through a considerable amount of change during recent times. It was often criticised for icons and settings menu that were heavily inspired by iOS and was probably the only Android user interface in the wild that had the shortcut tray opening from the bottom of the display. However, recent phones like the Vivo X50 Pro and the Vivo V20 have incorporated a standard notification and shortcut tray that opens from the top.

Vivo is also often criticized for not rolling out security and firmware updates on time. Hopefully, the Origin OS can iron out these issues as well.