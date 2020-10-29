Here’s how you can grab the Samsung Galaxy M51 for Rs. 19,499

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at a starting price of Rs. 19499 on Amazon till November 4. The discount of Rs. 3,000 is available to the users with an ICICI, CITI or a Kotak bank card.View Deal

Samsung recently launched its new mid-segment smartphone the Galaxy M51 in India. This is one of the most interesting devices under the sub Rs. 30,000 price segments as of now and is now available at a flat Rs. 3000 discount on Amazon till November 4.

After this festive discount, the 6GB+128GB variant will be available at Rs. 19,499 while the 8GB+128GB variant will retail at Rs. 21,999.

This discount is applicable if you use ICICI, CITI or Kotak bank cards. Interestingly transactions done via both credit cards and debit cards are eligible for this instant discount. Additionally, you can also opt for no-cost EMI and even exchange your old device to get an unbelievable deal.

Unlike most other M series phones from Samsung, the Galaxy M51 comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset. It comes coupled with 128GB of onboard storage and up to 8GB of RAM.

There is a massive 6.7-inches sAMOLED infinity-O display which coupled with a 7000 mAh battery could make this device a perfect media consumption device. However, this battery pack makes the device extremely huge and heavy which not everyone may prefer.

You also get a 25W fast charging brick that is normally available with Samsung’s flagship phones, a quad-camera setup and a dual-sim dual VoLTE support.

That said, in case you’re not a huge fan of Samsung’s One UI or do not prefer getting ads on your smartphone, then you can also opt for an LG G8X that has sold in huge numbers or the OnePlus 7T that is still one of the most favoured near-stock Android smartphones.