Asus ROG Phone 3 gets permanent price cut ahead of festival sales

The annual festival sales ensure that you can upgrade to your favourite smartphone at a much lower price than normal. And in case you are a gamer who likes to kill virtual zombies on your smartphones then the Asus ROG Phone 3, touted as the most powerful Android gaming phone, is available at its lowest price during the Flipkart Diwali Sale that starts from today i.e. October 29, and on till November 4.

Asus is now offering the ROG Phone 3 at a starting price of Rs 46,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant while the 12GB+128GB variant will now retail at Rs 49,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is available at Rs 54,999.

Remember, this Rs 3,000 discount is a permanent price cut and the phone can be bought at even lower price during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart thanks to the sitewide 10% discount offered on Axis bank cards. Also, in case you do not want to pay the entire amount in one go, the phone will be available on a no-cost EMI for 3,6, or 9 months.

To recall, the ROG Phone 3 comes with the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and has a massive 6.59-inches AMOLED panel boasting 144Hz refresh rate making it ideal for media consumption as well. The display on the ROG Phone 3 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and it ships with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage resulting in lag-free response and a flawless user experience.

The phone comes with various customizations and tweaks to suit the gamers. You get a massive 6000 mAh battery, dual USB C charging ports, Air Triggers to enjoy games without any additional accessories and not to forget the RGB lights that add to the experience.

That said, close to Rs 50,000 is a huge amount to spend on a smartphone for most. Hence in case you do not want to spend that much for a phone then you can look at the LG G8X which will be retail at Rs 25,000 during the festive sales.

