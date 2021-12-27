OnePlus 10 Pro pre-orders kick off - launch date to be announced on January 4

Audio player loading…

OnePlus 10 series has been in the news since last month when the leaks suggested that the high-end variant of the device may get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Now, it has been officially announced that the launch date of OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced on January 4, 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro is already available in China for pre-registrations.

Speculations are that the launch date of the vanilla variant, OnePlus 10, will also be announced along with OnePlus 10 Pro. Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav first spotted the listing and shared the details regarding the same on Twitter. Previously in the series of events, OnePlus Co-founder Pete Lau also announced that the OnePlus 10 series would be rolled out in January.

OnePlus 10 Pro launching on January 04, 2022. ✔️#OnePlus #Oppo pic.twitter.com/tiwGTy6bcYDecember 27, 2021 See more

OnePlus 10 Pro expected pricing and availability

Being the successor of the OnePlus 9 Pro, it can be assumed that OnePlus 10 pro is going to be the most expensive smartphone of the series. If the rumors are to be believed, OnePlus 10 Pro could be priced somewhere around $1,069 that roughly converts to Rs 80,200.

However, at the time of official launch, the company could drop the device at a different price range as mentioned above. The smartphone can ship in four different colors, including Silver, Black, Purple, and Green.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

A few things like the device will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor have already been confirmed by OnePlus. Apart from that, previous rumors have suggested that the device may get a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate for an enhanced gaming experience.

The device might pack 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage. In addition to that, the smartphone may also get a square-shaped rear camera module instead of the rectangular one, as seen in OnePlus 9 Pro. It may draw power from a 5,000mAh battery that can extend support for 80W fast charging support.