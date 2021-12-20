Vivo Watch 2 design surfaces in China - and it looks very familiar

Audio player loading…

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo went official with its first smartwatch, the Vivo Watch, in the September of 2020. It took the company more than a year to bring out a successor in the form of the Vivo Watch 2.

Early rumours around the device began pouring in during November and leakers also spotted the device on the TENAA listings page. This provided us with more details on the specifications. However, now a report in Gizmochina has claimed that Vivo has actually showcased the design of the upcoming smartwatch.

Early reports indicated that the Vivo Watch 2 would arrive during 2021 itself, and the company has now announced tie-ups with China's big three telcos to market and sell the upcoming device. This makes us believe that the watch is just around the corner though it remains to be seen whether Vivo considers India as a market for it.

Vivo Watch 2 - design and specifications (expected)

The report says Vivo shared the smartwatch at the in-person event where China's top three telecom service providers were present. The design language appears to be the same as with the original Vivo Watch.

It has a circular watch face, a round dial and swappable bands that allows users to match the device with their attire. The Vivo Watch 2 appears to offer two variants - one with the metallic silver finish and the other being the matte black. Both devices have two buttons on either side.

The smartwatch is expected to get an OLED screen and a high screen-to-body ratio. It could come in a single 46mm size option. A smaller 226 mAh battery present in the 42mm variant of the original Vivo Watch might have been the reason to trigger this decision. The device should contain a heart-rate tracker, a built-in GPS, a step counter, and a 515mAh battery.

The smartwatch is expected to feature triple-SIM eSIM for connectivity coupled with eUICC chips. Support for voice assistant and Bluetooth 5.1 are among other features.

Most of the information around the specifications are based on leaks so it might be better now to await the day when the Vivo Watch 2 goes official. We will keep you posted with more information as and when it becomes available.

Though in the past we heard from various sources that Vivo plans to bring its wearables to India as well. However, like the dual-screened flagship phone, the original Vivo Watch eluded the Indian market. We could expect a few updates at the upcoming launch event on December 22 when the Vivo S12 lineup is scheduled to go official.

Check out our curated list of the Best Android smartwatch 2021

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram