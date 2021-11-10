Vivo Watch 2 design leaked online, may roll out by 2021 end

Vivo made its debut in the Indian smartwatch market with the launch of Vivo Watch. Now, the brand is said to be working on Vivo Watch 2, successor to the first one. Even before any official announcement from the company, the details regarding the smartwatch have leaked online.

As reported by GizmoChina, the images of the Vivo Watch 2 leaked via the Vivo Sports Health application gives an idea of how the smartwatch will look. It can be witnessed through the image that the Vivo Watch 2 is quite similar to its predecessor in terms of looks.

Vivo Watch 2 Leaked Specifications

Previously, Vivo Watch 2 was also spotted on TENAA certification revealing some of its key specifications. The smartwatch is expected to get an OLED screen with a round dial and a high screen-to-body ratio.

The Vivo Watch 2 is expected to come in a single 46mm size option. A smaller 226 mAh battery present in the 42mm variant of the original Vivo Watch might have been a trigger behind this decision.

Talking about other specifications, the Vivo Watch 2 may pack a larger 501mAh battery compared to the 476 mAh battery pack present on the predecessor. The smartwatch is expected to feature triple-SIM eSIM for connectivity coupled with eUICC chips. Support for voice assistant and Bluetooth 5.1 are among other features.

The company has not announced anything officially, and leaks regarding the Vivo Watch 2 only revealed the above-mentioned information. We might have to wait for the official launch of the Vivo Watch 2 before we get all details. The first iteration of Vivo's wearable was launched in the month of September, last year. Hence, speculations are rife that the successor might be launched before the end of 2021.

Unfortunately the first gen Vivo Watch never made it to the Indian shores, however, we hope that the Vivo Watch 2 gets released in India.

