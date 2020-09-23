Vivo Watch with up to 18 days battery life announced

Vivo’s first smartwatch is now official and is dubbed the Vivo Watch. The wearable was launched in China and comes in a circular design. It looks different from what we have seen from Oppo and Realme in recent months.

The Vivo Watch is available in two versions. The 42mm version which comes with crown-like buttons on the side while the 46mm version comes with regular rectangular buttons on the side.

Vivo Watch features and specs

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo Watch 42mm and 46mm come with 1.1-inch and 1.39-inch AMOLED panel. It has a resolution of 390 x 390 and 454 x 454 respectively, which is above average for a smartwatch. There is an Always-on Display option too.

On the inside, the Watch is powered by the ST miniature main control chip and Apollo ultra-low power co-processor, which is a two-processor combo that we saw on the Oppo Watch. It packs in 2GB of internal storage. The Vivo Watch comes with an Independent music player, Alipay quick payment, Jovi voice assistant, smart schedule, caller ID/hang up notification reminder, and more.

It comes in a circular design 316L stainless steel body, you get a laser centripetal brushed ceramic bezel. The straps come in multiple colour options including Mocha Brown, Secrete Summer Orange, Brown, and Shadow Black. The 42mm Vivo Watch weighs in at 35.6 grams (without strap) and the 46mm weighs at 46.8 grams (without strap).

For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 support onboard. The 42mm Vivo Watch is packed with 226mAh battery and the 46mm variant comes with 478mAh battery that, Vivo says can last up to 9 days and 18 days respectively. For charging, the watch uses a magnetic charging port. Both the variants are also 5ATM water resistance.

Since it is also a fitness device, the Vivo Watch houses a 5-core optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, acceleration sensor, and gyroscope. For accurate positioning, there are four satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou). You also get air pressure and altitude sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor.

It comes with several sports mode that includes outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, pool swimming, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, mountain climbing, trail running, elliptical machine, free training. Other features include all-weather heart rate monitoring, continuous blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep monitoring, pressure monitoring, body vitality value, breathing training. And, it is also having NFC for contactless payments.

Pricing and availability

Both the Vivo Watch 42mm and 46mm variant are priced at CNY 1,299 which is roughly around Rs 14,000. They are scheduled to go on sale early next week in China. We have no dates or launch schedule for the device in India as yet.

With Oppo, Realme, and Vivo all launching their smartwatches for this season, now everyone's focus will be on OnePlus. The company is said to be working on a circular smartwatch and we should hear more on that in the coming days.