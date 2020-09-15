OnePlus Watch spotted on BIS site-What does that mean?

Looks like that the launch of the much talked about OnePlus Watch in India is imminent. The smartwatch has reportedly got the official certification from the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), the Indian certification agency.

The OnePlus watch was earlier listed on Indonesia's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site.

No official word is out on the product so far. But is is believed that the watch will sport a round dial and carry the model number W201GB.

As it happens, an OnePlus power bank was also said to be spotted on the website of BIS.

Both were spotted by well-known tipster Mukul Sharma.

For the record, it should be stated that the BIS certification does not automatically mean that a launch is confirmed.

The OnePlus 8T has also got BIS certification, and the market expectation is the two products may launch in tandem in India.

OnePlus Watch receives the BIS certification in India, launch date might not be too far from now.#OnePlus #OnePlusWatch pic.twitter.com/NeTY5KPvcGSeptember 14, 2020

What we know of the OnePlus Watch so far

This isn't the first time we've heard about a potential OnePlus Watch. Back in 2015, company co-founder Carl Pei revealed the firm did consider launching a smartwatch, but cancelled it at the last minute. We even got to see some designs of the would be watch the following year.

However, this time around the OnePlus Watch rumors may bear fruit.

Leakster Max J, who was also on the top of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Nord rumors, had said that the OnePlus Watch will have a circular design with a round display.

I know it's spelled wrong because it's a hint 👀 pic.twitter.com/YD51QcAd5cSeptember 10, 2020

It is expected to run on Google’s Wear OS with Oxygen OS customization on top.

It is also expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, which brings significant improvements to performance and efficiency. That last bit might have been what OnePlus was waiting for.

The OnePlus 8T may come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.