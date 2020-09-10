Vivo’s smartwatch tipped to launch on September 22

A couple of days back it was reported that the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is working on a smartwatch with a round dial. This leak corroborated with another one that came out earlier talking about a patent that the company had filed.

Now, fresh leaks have emerged that not only gives detailed information about the Vivo watch like its design, specifications, price, expected launch date and the possible design.

According to the latest leak the Vivo Watch is slated to launch on September 22, which contradicts the earlier information that suggested the launch to be at least a couple of months away.

Vivo Watch : Rumoured specifications

Going by the report, the Vivo Watch may come in a couple of variants, probably based on the display size. The larger variant may have a 46mm AMOLED coloured round dial while the smaller one could house a 42mm circular display. Both the variants may have a slightly different design of strap as well.

It is expected that the watch will come equipped with NFC for payments and key health features like continuous heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen monitor and calorie detection. It is expected to be water-resistant up to 5ATM, independent music playback, and support for Jovi voice.

Though the leaks hint that the watch may not run on WearOS, which could be a tad disappointing for most of us in India. However, since this is a China-focused launch, it may come with a proprietary operating system, however, there is a probability that the international version may be powered by WearOS.

In terms of pricing, the Vivo Watch is expected to be priced around CNY 1000 and may be available in four different colours - Mocha, Mixia, Shadow, and Fengshang and may offer a battery life of up to 18 days on a single charge.

While the company has not announced official launch date in China nor has it revealed its plans to make the watch outside the Chinese mainland. However, with the number of innovations that the company has introduced to smartphones in the recent past, we’re extremely hopeful that the company does launch the watch globally.

Via: GizmoChina